President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that South Africa has formally submitted a request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.

Source: International Criminal Court.

The announcement was made during his two-day State visit to the Middle East, specifically from the city of Doha in Qatar.

According to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 11,000 since Hamas initiated a surprise attack on Israel last month.

In contrast, the death toll in Israel is reported to be around 1,200.