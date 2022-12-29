Tiger Brands launches fresh product innovations

Brand collaborations, partnerships and new technology are amplifying Tiger Brands' innovation investment to bring cross-category products such as Beacon Black Cat Peanut Crunch bar and Purity Jungle Baby Oats to market.

By leveraging brand collaborations, academic partnerships and new technology Tiger Brands has cooked up fresh product innovations to feed its consumers’ changing behaviour and needs as well as help ease the burden of rising costs.

The latest product innovations are part of a broader effort by the business to ramp up its Research and Development (R&D) capability with a key focus on innovation across the board.

“Brand collaborations allow us the opportunity to combine the best of two brand intrinsic attributes and maximise the offering to our customers,” says Sarvesh Seetaram, acting chief marketing and strategy officer, Tiger Brands.

A package solution

Other new product innovations, which target the growing consumer trends of Health and Nutrition, Snackification and Value, include Energade Zero, Energade Boost, Vi-daylin vitamin gummies, Tastic Rice Chips & Rice Cakes, Albany Wraps, Jungle Crunchalot Fillows and Oros available in convenient 1 litre, 2.5 litre and 5 litre packs for added value to the consumer.

“Innovation is not simply new and exciting product development. It’s a package solution – connecting with our consumers more intimately and offering them products that bring real value and meaning to their lives.

“How do we improve on the make-up of a product, how do we leverage the knowledge and skills of others in the innovation and food sector and how do we break barriers through cross-brand collaboration,” says Seetaram.

Academic partnerships

Tiger Brands partnered with some of the country’s most prestigious academic institutions including Rhodes University, the University of Free State and the University of Pretoria as well as Innovation and Research Centres and Science and Technology Associations, to extract the latest technology and advancements in product optimisation and innovation.

Some of the work undertaken with these institutions included shelf-life, ingredient and by-product optimisation.

“Partnering with institutions that are at the forefront of innovation technology has allowed us to develop ground-breaking formulations for some of our products and to explore new ideas in the innovation space,” says Seetaram.

Tiger Brands has made a commitment to further invest in its R&D pilot plants at some of its facilities across the country, as well as develop a world-class innovation centre at its corporate offices in Johannesburg, expected to be in operation in early 2023.