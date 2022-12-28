Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LexisNexisEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Consumer Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Amidst lawsuit storm, J&J continues to supply SA retailers with talc-based baby powder

28 Dec 2022
Despite its announcement that talc-based Johnson's baby powder would be discontinued globally in 2023, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is still supplying South African retailers with the product, and has not committed to a date to remove it from SA shelves.
Source: , Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.
Source: Austin Kirk, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The company said the "commercial decision" to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio is part of a "worldwide portfolio assessment" by its consumer health division.

When questioned as to when consumers can expect the products to disappear off local shelves the group said it is "planning to slow down the production of the product in the first quarter of next year".

The talc-based baby powder remains on SA shelves, and investigation into the matter reveals that South Africans won’t get the benefit of the immediate switch to J&J’s new corn-starch-based range.

“Due to capacity constraints at this time, our corn-starch-based powder offering is not expected to be available in South Africa in 2023,” J&J said.

“Consumers can continue to purchase talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder until product supply runs out."

In a previous report the group said cornstarch-based Johnson’s Baby Powder is already sold in countries around the world.

Johnson's talc-based powders were discontinued in the US and Canada in May 2020 already.

According to a report, the company faces about 38,000 lawsuits from consumers and their survivors claiming its talc products caused cancer due to contamination with asbestos, a known carcinogen.

NextOptions
Read more: cancer, Johnson & Johnson, asbestos, J&J

Related

Dealing with the 'Big C'
StoneDealing with the 'Big C'3 Nov 2022
Jeremy Mansfield has died. Source: Facebook.
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield has died31 Oct 2022
Source: Supplied.
AI-driven radiation oncology treatment now in Cape Town, a first for sub-Saharan Africa26 Oct 2022
Source:
Johnson & Johnson hit with South African civil lawsuit25 Oct 2022
Source: Supplied.
SA first: Robotic assisted surgery breaks new ground27 Sep 2022
Source:
Second death linked to J&J Covid-19 vaccine confirmed13 Sep 2022
Johnson & Johnson to stop sale of talcum baby powder globally
Johnson & Johnson to stop sale of talcum baby powder globally15 Aug 2022
Source: Reuters. A worker at Aspen Pharmacare, is seen at its Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine facility in Gqeberha.
Aspen Covid vaccine lines risk going idle as J&J orders dwindle11 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz