Boity launches range of haircare products

16 Oct 2020
Media personality and businesswoman Boity Thulo has joined forces with Halo Heritage to create a range of luxury haircare products specially formulated for women with kinky and curly hair types. The Boity Haircare range follows the launch of her Pink Sapphire Eau de Parfum last month.

Photographer credit: Judd van Rensburg

Produced and packaged in South Africa, the new haircare range was formulated with natural black hair in mind. The products are all paraben, sulphate and cruelty-free.

Boity says it's been a lifelong dream to create a range of fragrances and haircare products that truly represent African women. “Now more than ever, black African women have started embracing their natural hair. But it didn't come without struggle. Falling in love with our natural hair is a journey for many black women. Being a brand designed for powerful, modern African queens, a collaboration with Halo Heritage just felt like a natural fit.”

#WomensMonth: Taryn Gill's vision to build a household name in African haircare

Taryn Gill left behind an established career in marketing to launch a haircare brand with products formulated for curly and coily hair textures...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 28 Aug 2020


The Boity Haircare products are designed to protect, moisture and repair natural hair using nourishing ingredients like black seed oil, shea butter and and jojoba oil. There are six products in the range, including a shampoo, two conditioners, a scalp treatment, a repair serum and an edge control gel.

The range is formulated for women with hair types 3 and 4. Type 3 curly hair can range from loose, buoyant loops to tight, springy corkscrews which have some sheen but are prone to frizz. Type 4 coily hair, commonly referred to as afro-textured or kinky hair, is naturally very dry and spongy in texture, prone to shrinkage and can be soft and fine or coarse or wiry.



Boity adds, “Your hair is your crown. Whether you prefer it all shaved off, wear a weave, opt for a protective style or rock an afro, taking care of your hair with products that are packed with goodness and most importantly made for your specific hair type is something you just cannot afford to compromise on. This range of products is exactly that.”

All of the products will be available online at www.haloheritage.com. The Queen Care Collection Box Set will also be sold online at Superbalist and Takealot.
