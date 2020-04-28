Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Health & Beauty News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Revlon SA starts manufacturing sanitiser in Gauteng

Revlon South Africa has started manufacturing hand sanitisers at its local factory in Isando under its brand, Aquamarine.
Ten thousand units of the sanitisers produced will be donated to the Gauteng Department of Health to assist the country's front-line heroes working tirelessly to combat the spread of the virus.

The company said in a statement that Covid-19 has highlighted the vital importance of meticulous hand hygiene as it is crucial in the prevention of contracting this virus.

“As soon as we became aware of the dire need for this essential product, we challenged our R&D and manufacturing division to urgently develop a high-quality hand sanitiser. I am proud to announce that this was performed in record time and today we are able to donate 10,000 bottles to the Gauteng Department of Health.

"It is important for us to assist the country in these challenging times,” said Tarryn Gordon-Bennet, managing director of Revlon South Africa.

The Aquamarine Instant Hand Sanitiser formula consists of 75% alcohol, and the product will be available in a 250ml squeeze bottle from all leading retailers and wholesalers nationwide.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: hygiene, Revlon, Revlon South Africa, Gauteng Department of Health, COVID-19, hand sanitiser

Top stories

#ConsciousCapitalism - the new imperative for food and beverage manufacturers

By Roy Henderson

Revlon SA starts manufacturing sanitiser in Gauteng
Property Industry Group updates relief guidelines
E-commerce AC19: How Covid-19 is speeding up digital transformation in SA

By Michaela Gabriel

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.