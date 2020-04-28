Revlon SA starts manufacturing sanitiser in Gauteng

Revlon South Africa has started manufacturing hand sanitisers at its local factory in Isando under its brand, Aquamarine.

Ten thousand units of the sanitisers produced will be donated to the Gauteng Department of Health to assist the country's front-line heroes working tirelessly to combat the spread of the virus.The company said in a statement that Covid-19 has highlighted the vital importance of meticulous hand hygiene as it is crucial in the prevention of contracting this virus.“As soon as we became aware of the dire need for this essential product, we challenged our R&D and manufacturing division to urgently develop a high-quality hand sanitiser. I am proud to announce that this was performed in record time and today we are able to donate 10,000 bottles to the Gauteng Department of Health."It is important for us to assist the country in these challenging times,” said Tarryn Gordon-Bennet, managing director of Revlon South Africa.The Aquamarine Instant Hand Sanitiser formula consists of 75% alcohol, and the product will be available in a 250ml squeeze bottle from all leading retailers and wholesalers nationwide.