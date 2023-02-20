Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationVaal University of TechnologyOmni HR ConsultingEduvosThe Innovator TrustBET Software3RCUniversity of PretoriaYehBaby Marketing CreativesTSIBASACAPdotGOODCoronationRegent Business SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Early Childhood Development News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Maskew Miller Learning tackles reading crisis and promotes multilingualism

20 Feb 2023
According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), children who learn in their mother tongue are more likely to succeed in schooling and have better cognitive development. Despite this, 40% of the world's population cannot access education in a language they speak and understand.
Image by from
Image by Vlad Vasnetsov from Pixabay

International Mother Language Day is observed globally every year on 21 February to promote cultural diversity and multilingualism. The day acknowledges language as a critical aspect of human culture and essential to maintaining cultural traditions.

According to Dr Benadette Aineamani, product and services director at Maskew Miller Learning, although South Africa is known as a cultural melting pot and boasts 11 official languages, throughout history, there has been an almost exclusive focus on English and Afrikaans learning materials –leaving hundreds of thousands of learners at a disadvantage.

“Focusing solely on two out of 11 languages has, without a doubt, left many learners on the outside of our education system. What makes their mother tongue less important?” Aineamani asks.

The recent 2030 Reading Panel background report left South Africans stunned as the study revealed shocking stats about the dire state of reading in this country. The report uncovered that 82% of South Africa’s Grade 4 children could not read for meaning, indicating an increase from pre-pandemic levels.

Literacy crisis deepening in South Africa, says new report
Literacy crisis deepening in South Africa, says new report

By 8 Feb 2023

In recent years, however, more advocacy groups and the education sector at large acknowledge the impact and importance of multilingualism in schools. Thus, leading to a more pronounced focus on multilingualism in schools. “However, there are challenges to implementing multilingual education, one of which is the need for greater investment in developing language registers in various subjects, and teaching materials, Aineamani says.

Local educational publishing company Maskew Miller Learning (MML) is one of the organisations actively advocating for multilingual education in South Africa. “As a 100% South African-owned learning company, we understand the market and can help address the challenges head-on. This includes the eminent reading crisis and the need for multilingualism in schools,” she says.

In 2015, MML, formerly known as Pearson South Africa, was approached by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to institute an invention to strengthen reading instruction. "Upon research and needs analyses synthesised across 15 low-income primary schools in Cape Town, we found that none of the foundation phase classrooms had adequate reading resources. This was the basis for our decision to donate full class sets of our graded reading series, Vuma."

Pearson South Africa rebrands to Maskew Miller Learning
Pearson South Africa rebrands to Maskew Miller Learning

2 Feb 2023

She says Vuma is unique to South Africa as the series was originally developed for each South African mother tongue. Importantly, she says the Vuma stories are not translated or versioned into different languages, "The implication is that the stories could be completely different per language through direct translation - even though they all use the same cast of characters and the same setting. Not translating the stories presents a unique advantage as the natural patterns and rich expressions of each language are captured.”

Regarding how Vuma impacted these schools, stats revealed that the Grade 3 language pass rate improved from 50% to 71,7% over the three years of the project. The Grade 3 Language average score improved from 40% to 60,4% over the three years of the project.

“This International Mother language day let's remember that promoting multilingual education is an active and important step towards promoting educational equity and helping learners reach their full potential. And this is particularly true in a diverse country such as ours”, Aineamani says.

NextOptions
Read more: Unesco, Western Cape Education Department, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, United Nations Educational, Pearson South Africa, education crisis, WCED

Related

#Sona2023: We don't need a &quot;silent revolution&quot; in education as stated
#Sona2023: We don't need a "silent revolution" in education as stated10 Feb 2023
Literacy crisis deepening in South Africa, says new report
Literacy crisis deepening in South Africa, says new report8 Feb 2023
Pearson South Africa rebrands to Maskew Miller Learning
Pearson South Africa rebrands to Maskew Miller Learning2 Feb 2023
Source:
Journalist killings up by 50% in 202218 Jan 2023
Image source: Getty Images
Major school infrastructure programme underway in the Western Cape23 Nov 2022
2022 L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science National Awards winners revealed
2022 L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science National Awards winners revealed16 Nov 2022
Equal Education and the South African Democratic Teachers Union have taken the Western Cape Education Department to court. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp
Equal Education challenges new Western Cape act in court4 Nov 2022
Image source: Katerina Holmes from
W Cape education to appoint 500 permanent Grade R teachers4 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz