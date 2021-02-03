D&AD Awards
D&AD collaborates with Chivas Regal on latest New Blood Quickfire brief
D&AD has announced the second of its New Blood Quickfire briefs, short-form versions of traditional New Blood briefs set over six-week periods that offer more flexible opportunities for emerging talent to impress industry leaders during the pandemic.
The latest Quickfire brief is set by world renowned whisky distillers Chivas Regal, tasking prospective creatives with bringing their brand to a younger market and showcasing that there’s more to Scotch Whisky than just being on the rocks. Emerging creatives are challenged to create a social media campaign that brings Chivas Regal to the new generation of millennial consumers, without alienating their loyal cohort of whisky drinkers.
With much lower levels of employment expected again this year due to the continued coronavirus pandemic, more talented young people are searching for jobs and, in turn, ways to stand out. To tackle this, D&AD launched New Blood Quickfire, formerly known as New Blood Shots, in October 2020 as a series of New Blood briefs set over six weeks, with accompanying short courses to give emerging creatives a faster way to impress creative employers, learn new skills and expand their portfolios while job opportunities are increasingly difficult to access.
In collaboration with leading brands, agencies and organisations, D&AD aim to offer emerging creatives a way to showcase their skills and land a paid commission or employment. The second brief follows the first, set in December by publisher HarperCollins and the C.S Lewis Company which tasked creatives with rebranding The Chronicles of Narnia for a modern audience.
Paul Drake, Foundations Director at D&AD, commented: “As the coronavirus causes ongoing disruption to the creative industries, upcoming talent are struggling to network with and learn from creative practitioners at a time when they need it most. New Blood has always been in place to help connect creative education and the industry at large, a gap that has only widened in the past year. Quickfire allows aspiring creatives another platform to showcase their skills, stand out and impress industry leaders, as well as get a taste of working on a live brief.”
Martin Jaskolowski, Global Marketing at Chivas Regal commented: “As we enter a new year, engaging the next generation of consumers is an essential part of Chivas Regal’s growth and development. D&AD has always been a powerful organisation through which to engage with emerging creative thinkers. Collaborating with the New Blood team through a Quickfire brief feels like the perfect fit, and we can’t wait to see the exciting creative talent that this challenge will inspire.”
Entries are now open to any new and emerging creatives aged 18 or over without significant experience in a paid creative role, with the deadline for submissions being 4 March 2021. More information on eligibility, how to enter and links to download the brief, can be found on the D&AD website.
