New York Festivals Advertising Awards launches Genius 100 Inspiration Award

New York Festivals International Advertising Awards and the Genius 100 Foundation (G100) have partnered to launch a new award to honour outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact. The Genius 100 Inspiration Award will be judged by a panel of Genius 100 visionaries from an impressive cross-section of fields comprised of a group of 100 globally recognised, accomplished, compassionate minds.