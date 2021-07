MandelaDay2021: Call to action

This Mandela Month, you can align your company or brand with worthy causes that address social injustice.

Biz Press Office assistant Maroefah Smith, Mandela Day 2019: Part of the Biz team volunteering at Western Cape Education Department's literacy programme at Manenberg Primary School in Cape Town.

If your company is looking for worthy causes this Mandela Month, we’ve created a special page with organisations and foundations that you can contribute to in cash or kind, who will surely welcome your gestures, big or small. Click here to view This year marks eight years since the world lost Nelson Mandela, and 12 years since the decision by the UN General Assembly to officially declare his birthday, 18 July, international Mandela Day, as a call to action for global citizens to celebrate the life and legacy of Madiba with actions that address social injustice.Thank you to those who are making a difference in your communities and in the world, whether via your media platforms, advertising and communications messages that inspire purpose, delivering food parcels, making masks, teaching online or making donations towards the efforts of others.Please feel free to share with us how your organisation is rising to the Mandela Day challenge and keeping the legacy alive by sending stories and footage of your activations to moc.ytinummoczib@swenisc or find your specific industry editor here Registered NGOs/NPOs who would like to be listed on the #MandelaDay donations page please mail moc.ytinummoczib@yadalednam for consideration.