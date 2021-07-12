#BizUnity Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizUnity

More #BizUnity news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Covid-19

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

#MandelaDay2021: Call to action

12 Jul 2021
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
This Mandela Month, you can align your company or brand with worthy causes that address social injustice.
Biz Press Office assistant Maroefah Smith, Mandela Day 2019: Part of the Biz team volunteering at Western Cape Education Department's literacy programme at Manenberg Primary School in Cape Town.

If your company is looking for worthy causes this Mandela Month, we’ve created a special page with organisations and foundations that you can contribute to in cash or kind, who will surely welcome your gestures, big or small. Click here to view

This year marks eight years since the world lost Nelson Mandela, and 12 years since the decision by the UN General Assembly to officially declare his birthday, 18 July, international Mandela Day, as a call to action for global citizens to celebrate the life and legacy of Madiba with actions that address social injustice.

Thank you to those who are making a difference in your communities and in the world, whether via your media platforms, advertising and communications messages that inspire purpose, delivering food parcels, making masks, teaching online or making donations towards the efforts of others.

Please feel free to share with us how your organisation is rising to the Mandela Day challenge and keeping the legacy alive by sending stories and footage of your activations to moc.ytinummoczib@swenisc or find your specific industry editor here.

Registered NGOs/NPOs who would like to be listed on the #MandelaDay donations page please mail moc.ytinummoczib@yadalednam for consideration.

#mandeladay2021
#mandelamonth
#ActionAgainstPoverty
#67minutes

Bizcommunity.com
Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
Comment

Read more: Bizcommunity, Mandela Day, Mandela Month

Related

IAB South AfricaMedia titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards1 hour ago
Our Salad MixTake action and inspire change this Mandela Day7 Jul 2021
Bizcommunity.comOfficial Cannes representative Ster-Kinekor, Creative Circle and Bizcommunity present Cannes Trend Talks 202130 Jun 2021
#CreativeWeek2021: Global Media Talks: Neo Mashigo, CCO at M&C Saatchi Group8 Jun 2021
#CreativeWeek2021: Global Media Talks: Xolisa Dyeshana, CCO at Joe Public United4 Jun 2021
Bizcommunity.comSA creative students register for Portfolio Review at The One Club for Creativity 2021 for only R12528 May 2021
Bizcommunity.comDigitorials: More than a press release26 May 2021
Bizcommunity.com#YouthMatters: Featuring the future!25 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz