Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonSmart MediaDStv Media SalesJoe PubliceatbigfishOgilvy South AfricaBlue Sky PublicationsDelta Victor BravoFCB AfricaIncubetaBrand InfluenceHOT 102.7FMeMediaMachine_DentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Youth Month Special Section

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Youth Month

#YouthMonth sponsored by

Student Village hosts Youth Month for Reels event for creators

28 Jun 2023
In June, Student Village, a youth marketing specialist, organised a collaborative event called Youth Month for Reels at InstaNation in Rosebank.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

This initiative aimed to recognise and nurture talent while equipping South Africa's upcoming generations with dynamic and versatile skills, fostering a future-proof environment for the youth.

Co-sponsored by Standard Bank, Mamelodi Sundowns and Heineken, the event was designed to ignite the creative sparks within young content creators, students, and influencers. Attendees had the incredible chance to be part of a masterclass from Meta, LinkedIn and Twitter social media industry experts. They shared invaluable insights on kickstarting and amplifying their creator and influencer careers.

A stellar agenda to help budding creators shine

From secrets on crafting compelling content to navigating the ever-evolving landscape of social media, the Youth Month for Reels agenda unlocked some amazing tips to successful social media practice and allowed participants to put into action what they had learned.

Keynote topics covered on the day gave attendees insights into navigating the social media landscape as a creator, how to build your brand on digital and generate revenue, current innovations and how to stand out in a crowded digital space.

YouTubes latest Black Voices Fund gathering was held in Kenya. Source: Supplied.
YouTube's Black Voices Fund initiative celebrates 2023 grantees

19 Jun 2023

Speaking about the event and the importance of social media as a career opportunity, Student Village digital lead, Bonolo Ntamu, said: “Social media plays an essential role in everyday life today and it’s our responsibility to empower young people to use social media for the better. We’re excited about content creation as a career in South Africa, so we hosted the Youth Month for Reels campaign to showcase these opportunities and allow young creators to flex their muscles and learn from the best for real.”

A hive of creativity and inspiration

Youth Month for Reels participants enjoyed a vibrant day of food, music, and shared collaboration. Each event sponsor was offered an InstaNation studio to brand, and the attending content creators set their imaginations free, creating exciting reels and social media content using these inspiring spaces.

The best content creator for the day was rewarded with a prestigious six-month paid gig at Student Village. Although the caliber of competition content was outstanding, the winner, Kamogelo Mokone, exceeded judges’ expectations and will have the chance to further develop his skills within Student Village’s digital marketing team.

Lee John Maans, head personal banking clients Gauteng at Standard Bank, expressed optimism about South African talent. “We were thrilled to be involved in this event. The keynote presentations were excellent, and the creativity and work quality demonstrated by the young people that attended really wowed us,” he said.

NextOptions
Read more: content, Student Village, event, Youth Month, creators



Related

Source:
MMA SA announces Youth Development Board15 Jun 2023
10 campuses in 10 minutes: Time flies when you're having fun!
Student Village10 campuses in 10 minutes: Time flies when you're having fun!13 Jun 2023
Source:
#AfricaMonth: African content takes centre stage31 May 2023
Black at Cannes - A different perspective
Black at Cannes - A different perspective3 Apr 2023
Source:
TikTok CEO Shou Chew shares message with Americans ahead of Congress appearance22 Mar 2023
Source:
Neal Mohan to step into YouTube CEO position20 Feb 2023
Source:
TikTok content creators may soon charge followers to view videos16 Feb 2023
Source:
Meta can be sued in Kenya by ex-content moderator, the country's court rules7 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz