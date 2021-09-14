Here we grow again!

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Leap CommunicationsRenewal InstituteThe SpaceStationCingulateIntercareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Aesthetic Medicine Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    A four-and-a-half-day work week; 25 days annual leave; no emails or WhatsApps after 6pm; side hustles supported by the agency; work from anywhere and a counsellor on call - meet the through-the-line advertising agency of the future. As of 13 September 2021, CWDi will be known as Happy Friday by reinventing the agency model - for staff and clients alike.
  • Unathi Mtya,group chief information officer for African Bank
    African Bank Group CIO appointed
    Unathi Mtya has been appointed group chief information officer for African Bank.
  • Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    In the latest Health Entry and Stay Conditions for Travellers update (V3.5), South Africa is removed from Seychelles' list of 'restricted countries', which means that passengers from South Africa, vaccinated or not, will be allowed entry to the islands without need for quarantine on arrival.
  • Source: © SAnews.gov.za President Cyril Ramaphosa
    Adjusted Level 2 for SA
    On Sunday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move from Adjusted Alert Level 3 to Adjusted Alert Level 2 of the lockdown, with an easing in the restrictions on movements of people and gatherings in the country.
  • Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    The term 'customer engagement' is arguably one of the biggest buzzwords in today's business landscape. It's so widely used that when many people hear the phrase, they interpret it as a checkbox item. It is, however, an ongoing crucial relationship between a company and its customers, which is determined by the customer's preferences and behaviour. By Andrew Bourne
  • Helen R. McIntee, president of the African Marketing Confederation
    The AMC announces relaunch
    The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced its relaunch, with updated vision and goals. The AMC is a pan-African body of marketing professionals with the aim to bring national marketing bodies and associations of nine countries together.
  • McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    Rural retail development specialists McCormick Property Development (MPD) broke ground at Mamelodi Square earlier this month. Developed in partnership with Putprop Limited, Mamelodi Square will be a single-level enclosed mall spanning over 16,000m2.
  • Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    South Africa's beer and liquor industry associations have welcomed the easing of lockdown restrictions as a result of the move to Adjusted Alert Level 2, effective from today, 13 September.
  • Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    A partnership between the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and global FMCG giant Unilever looks to produce future-fit graduates ready for the challenging and rewarding world of marketing.
  • All the 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards winners
    All the 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards winners
    Gender Mainstreaming Awards announced the winners of its 2021 edition during a virtual celebratory event co-hosted by Accenture and Business Engage, with the support of partners across many industries.
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Here we grow again!

14 Sep 2021
Issued by: Renewal Institute
Skin Renewal Waterfall opening September 2021
Here we grow again!

Skin Renewal is excited to announce the opening of the seventh Johannesburg branch, situated in Waterfall, Midrand.

For well over a decade, the Skin Renewal has established itself as a trusted aesthetic partner nationwide, with six branches in Johannesburg, two in Pretoria, three in KZN and six in the Western Cape.

In response to the high demand in the area, Skin Renewal scouted the perfect Midrand location, and found Waterfall: a chance to not only respond to health and lifestyle needs, but also join the greater community.

This exciting news means an opportunity for those who’ve yet to discover and experience Skin Renewal to think about aesthetic medicine and anti-aging a little differently. The company’s holistic approach encourages all its patients to understand their health and wellbeing is directly connected to looking and feeling their best. And the ethos of this new branch will be no different. Offering a variety of treatments (including anti-ageing aesthetic, body shaping and integrative health solutions), the expansion of Skin Renewal into Midrand means we can help and serve the Johannesburg community better.

Dr Maureen Allem, founder and medical director of Skin Renewal, says: “Our integrated approach makes us special. Our continuous investment in the latest anti-ageing technologies, products and staff training allow us to offer combination solutions, giving our patients infinitely better results.”

Skin Renewal Waterfall will be located at:

Courtyard Hotel
13 Karkloof Crescent
Jukskei View Ext. 124
Waterfall City
Midrand

Email: az.oc.lawenerniks@llafretaw
Tel: 010 448 0046

Trading hours: Monday-Sunday, 9am-6pm for spa, and Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm and Saturday, 9am-1pm, for aesthetic treatments.

To find out more about any of the treatments offered, visit https://www.skinrenewal.co.za/.

Renewal Institute
Renewal Institute Clinics are located in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. Our medical aesthetic treatments include injectables, medical lasers, PDT Therapy, Carboxytherapy, Mesotherapy and Laser Hair & Vein Removal.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: Renewal Institute, Maureen Allem

News


Show more
Let's do Biz