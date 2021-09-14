Here we grow again!

Skin Renewal is excited to announce the opening of the seventh Johannesburg branch, situated in Waterfall, Midrand.
For well over a decade, the Skin Renewal has established itself as a trusted aesthetic partner nationwide, with six branches in Johannesburg, two in Pretoria, three in KZN and six in the Western Cape.
In response to the high demand in the area, Skin Renewal scouted the perfect Midrand location, and found Waterfall: a chance to not only respond to health and lifestyle needs, but also join the greater community.
This exciting news means an opportunity for those who’ve yet to discover and experience Skin Renewal to think about aesthetic medicine and anti-aging a little differently. The company’s holistic approach encourages all its patients to understand their health and wellbeing is directly connected to looking and feeling their best. And the ethos of this new branch will be no different. Offering a variety of treatments (including anti-ageing aesthetic, body shaping and integrative health solutions), the expansion of Skin Renewal into Midrand means we can help and serve the Johannesburg community better. Dr Maureen Allem
, founder and medical director of Skin Renewal, says: “Our integrated approach makes us special. Our continuous investment in the latest anti-ageing technologies, products and staff training allow us to offer combination solutions, giving our patients infinitely better results.” Skin Renewal Waterfall
will be located at:
Courtyard Hotel
13 Karkloof Crescent
Jukskei View Ext. 124
Waterfall City
Midrand
Email: az.oc.lawenerniks@llafretaw
Tel: 010 448 0046
Trading hours: Monday-Sunday, 9am-6pm for spa, and Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm and Saturday, 9am-1pm, for aesthetic treatments.
To find out more about any of the treatments offered, visit https://www.skinrenewal.co.za/
.