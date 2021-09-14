Introducing Contro, the platform that's transforming access to sexual healthcare across SA!

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

The SpaceStationRenewal InstituteCingulateIntercareLeap CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Specialties Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    A four-and-a-half-day work week; 25 days annual leave; no emails or WhatsApps after 6pm; side hustles supported by the agency; work from anywhere and a counsellor on call - meet the through-the-line advertising agency of the future. As of 13 September 2021, CWDi will be known as Happy Friday by reinventing the agency model - for staff and clients alike.
  • Unathi Mtya,group chief information officer for African Bank
    African Bank Group CIO appointed
    Unathi Mtya has been appointed group chief information officer for African Bank.
  • Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    In the latest Health Entry and Stay Conditions for Travellers update (V3.5), South Africa is removed from Seychelles' list of 'restricted countries', which means that passengers from South Africa, vaccinated or not, will be allowed entry to the islands without need for quarantine on arrival.
  • Source: © SAnews.gov.za President Cyril Ramaphosa
    Adjusted Level 2 for SA
    On Sunday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move from Adjusted Alert Level 3 to Adjusted Alert Level 2 of the lockdown, with an easing in the restrictions on movements of people and gatherings in the country.
  • Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    The term 'customer engagement' is arguably one of the biggest buzzwords in today's business landscape. It's so widely used that when many people hear the phrase, they interpret it as a checkbox item. It is, however, an ongoing crucial relationship between a company and its customers, which is determined by the customer's preferences and behaviour. By Andrew Bourne
  • Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    South Africa's beer and liquor industry associations have welcomed the easing of lockdown restrictions as a result of the move to Adjusted Alert Level 2, effective from today, 13 September.
  • Helen R. McIntee, president of the African Marketing Confederation
    The AMC announces relaunch
    The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced its relaunch, with updated vision and goals. The AMC is a pan-African body of marketing professionals with the aim to bring national marketing bodies and associations of nine countries together.
  • Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    A partnership between the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and global FMCG giant Unilever looks to produce future-fit graduates ready for the challenging and rewarding world of marketing.
  • Browen Bowley, Candice Lee Reeves, and Sarah Browning-de Villiers
    #IABInsightSeries: Digital content marketing
    In the 30th episode of the IAB Insight Series on 16 September 2021, speakers will showcase the opportunity to engage audiences online through digital content marketing.
  • All the 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards winners
    All the 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards winners
    Gender Mainstreaming Awards announced the winners of its 2021 edition during a virtual celebratory event co-hosted by Accenture and Business Engage, with the support of partners across many industries.
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Introducing Contro, the platform that's transforming access to sexual healthcare across SA!

14 Sep 2021
Issued by: Contro
Local entrepreneur leaves London law firm to tackle outdated healthcare system in South Africa by launching a subscription-based, hassle-free and affordable platform for sexual healthcare needs.
Introducing Contro, the platform that's transforming access to sexual healthcare across SA!

The problem

It’s 2021. We can order everything and anything online; and yet accessing vital, everyday sexual health products in South Africa is a long, tedious and expensive process. Consider the current system women go through to procure birth control: take time off work for an appointment at an awkward time, queue in traffic, flip through two-year-old magazines in a waiting room, pay the doctor, queue in more traffic to the pharmacy, pay for more parking, stand in line, pay for the prescription… and repeat the last steps every month to collect your medication, and repeat the whole process every three to six months when your prescription runs out. On average the whole ordeal can cost around R1,200 for three months and several grey hairs. Seems a bit outdated, doesn’t it?

Inconvenience and cost aren’t the only factors limiting access to sexual healthcare. Across South Africa, contraceptives, menstruation and sexual health carry stigmas that aren’t easy to shake. A lack of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) education provokes shaming, fear and sexual violence, and furthers the taboo of topics that need open conversations and acceptance within our communities.

These obstacles are further exacerbated by the effects of Covid-19. Job losses have caused financial strains on individuals and their families, SRH clinics were closed to make room for Covid patients, services halted and fundings cut. Additionally, the fear of the pandemic and risk of infection has deterred patients from attending their regular check-ups, doctor appointments and collecting medication from pharmacies.

The solution

Introducing Contro, the platform that's transforming access to sexual healthcare across SA!
Founded by London lawyer Alexander Schmid, who has returned to his home country to address the above problems after an ex-girlfriend complained about the tedious and expensive road to birth control, Contro plans to tackle the inequalities South Africans face to access sexual healthcare. Partnered with a team of skilled developers and forward-thinking, specialist doctors, Schmid has designed and built a game-changing online platform that is about to revolutionise the healthcare industry in South Africa. Launching nationwide in partnership with South Africa's largest national courier pharmacy Medipost, Contro simplifies and streamlines an affordable route to sexual healthcare for all.

Seems too good to be true! Customers choose their product of choice on Contro’s webpage, answer a short and secure online health questionnaire, and book a once-off video consultation with one of Contro’s licenced and registered Partner Doctors at a time that suits them. The Partner Doctor will assess and answer any questions the customer may have, before prescribing, in their expert impartial opinion, the medication best suited to the customer’s individual needs and financial capabilities. Working as a ‘cancel anytime’ subscription-based model, customers’ medication is dispensed and delivered free of charge by Medipost every month in discreet packaging. Contro’s platform automatically sends the prescriptions to the Partner Doctors for approval, saving the customer from frequently re-visiting the doctor. All in all, Contro’s platform can save their customers on average R400 every three months while offering you the same security and on-hand support you’d get from your family doctor.

Furthermore, Contro’s service is discreet, non-judgemental and non-biased. All Partner Doctors are qualified, currently practising and personally vetted based on their aligned belief to increase accessibility to sexual healthcare. Customers can also use their existing medical aid plan to cover their medication costs.

The vision

“74% of millennials prefer telehealth visits to in-person doctors exams” (GlobalMed)

The launch of Contro coincides with a general global trend popularising telemedicine and online medical services. Utilising technology allows for the provision of remote services aimed at replacing or supplementing existing in-person clinical offerings. Telemedicine primarily offers convenience from the comfort of your own home and is cost-effective, while still offering the highest-quality medical assessments. The ease of online communications also increases patient engagement by encouraging more frequent conversations between patient and doctor, while simultaneously making follow-ups effortless. The value of a platform like Contro to a country like South Africa, where existing processes are outdated, expensive and time-consuming, could mark the seminal inauguration of a much-needed modernised medical offering across the country.

Launching with an initial offering of birth control and erectile dysfunction treatment, Contro facilitates access to over 35 brands of contraceptive pill, as well as the patch and vaginal ring, plus various ED medications through their Partner Pharmacy, Medipost. Contro also plans to expand their offering to other sexual health and confidence products to give their customer’s access to hair loss treatment, preventative HIV treatment (PrEP), STI testing kits and thrush treatment. Contro is driven to change the negative narrative surrounding these products, and empower every individual with the choice of protecting themselves and their sexual health at any stage of their life.

Contro is an online prescription and delivery service for sexual health and confidence products. Launched in May 2021, Contro’s game-changing subscription-based platform offers customers an affordable, convenient and discreet means to access and take control of their sexual healthcare. Contro is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz