Nobel laureates call for waiving of IP Covid-10 rules

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

The SpaceStationRenewal InstituteCingulateIntercareLeap CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    A four-and-a-half-day work week; 25 days annual leave; no emails or WhatsApps after 6pm; side hustles supported by the agency; work from anywhere and a counsellor on call - meet the through-the-line advertising agency of the future. As of 13 September 2021, CWDi will be known as Happy Friday by reinventing the agency model - for staff and clients alike.
  • Unathi Mtya,group chief information officer for African Bank
    African Bank Group CIO appointed
    Unathi Mtya has been appointed group chief information officer for African Bank.
  • Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    In the latest Health Entry and Stay Conditions for Travellers update (V3.5), South Africa is removed from Seychelles' list of 'restricted countries', which means that passengers from South Africa, vaccinated or not, will be allowed entry to the islands without need for quarantine on arrival.
  • Source: © SAnews.gov.za President Cyril Ramaphosa
    Adjusted Level 2 for SA
    On Sunday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move from Adjusted Alert Level 3 to Adjusted Alert Level 2 of the lockdown, with an easing in the restrictions on movements of people and gatherings in the country.
  • Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    The term 'customer engagement' is arguably one of the biggest buzzwords in today's business landscape. It's so widely used that when many people hear the phrase, they interpret it as a checkbox item. It is, however, an ongoing crucial relationship between a company and its customers, which is determined by the customer's preferences and behaviour. By Andrew Bourne
  • Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    South Africa's beer and liquor industry associations have welcomed the easing of lockdown restrictions as a result of the move to Adjusted Alert Level 2, effective from today, 13 September.
  • Helen R. McIntee, president of the African Marketing Confederation
    The AMC announces relaunch
    The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced its relaunch, with updated vision and goals. The AMC is a pan-African body of marketing professionals with the aim to bring national marketing bodies and associations of nine countries together.
  • Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    A partnership between the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and global FMCG giant Unilever looks to produce future-fit graduates ready for the challenging and rewarding world of marketing.
  • Browen Bowley, Candice Lee Reeves, and Sarah Browning-de Villiers
    #IABInsightSeries: Digital content marketing
    In the 30th episode of the IAB Insight Series on 16 September 2021, speakers will showcase the opportunity to engage audiences online through digital content marketing.
  • All the 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards winners
    All the 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards winners
    Gender Mainstreaming Awards announced the winners of its 2021 edition during a virtual celebratory event co-hosted by Accenture and Business Engage, with the support of partners across many industries.
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news

Nobel laureates call for waiving of IP Covid-10 rules

14 Sep 2021
Over 140 former leaders and Nobel laureates have called for a waiving of intellectual property rules for Covid-19 vaccines and transferring vaccine technologies.
Source: ©geckophotos
Source: ©geckophotos 123rf
The call was made to the next German chancellor Annalena Baerbock, Olaf Scholz, and Armin Laschet, urging the three candidates to support a wide and comprehensive waiver of the TRIPS intellectual property agreement on all Covid-19-related technologies at the WTO, and join over 100 countries including the US and France in doing so, and "to make these the policies of any future coalition government".

Germany continues to oppose a waiver of the trade-related aspects of intellectual property (TRIPS) agreement for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments at the WTO.

First proposed by India and South Africa in October 2020, a waiver is now supported by more than 100 nations, with France and the United States announcing their support earlier this year.

The signatories say that ending German opposition to waiving patents is vital to overcoming vaccine monopolies, transferring vaccine technology and scaling up vaccine manufacturing around the world to prevent millions more deaths from Covid-19.

They are “deeply concerned with Germany’s continued opposition to a temporary waiver of the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) intellectual property rules”, at a time in which “the artificial restriction on manufacturing and supply is leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths from COVID-19 each day”.

Vaccine inequality


Less than two percent of adults are fully vaccinated in low-income countries compared to almost 50% cent in high-income countries.

The letter emphasises that “Having helped create the most successful vaccine technology against Covid-19, by overcoming pharmaceutical monopolies and insisting that the technology be shared, Germany has the ability to help end this pandemic”.

The letter, which was coordinated by the People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of more than 70 organisations including Club de Madrid, Oxfam and UNAIDS.

It warns that extreme vaccine inequity is bound to last as long as there will be no remarkable increase in vaccine production, while high-income countries are now starting to offer their citizens booster shots.

The global supply falls far short of the levels needed to provide global vaccination coverage.

In addition to supporting the waiver, they call on the next Chancellor to ensure that German pharmaceutical companies openly and rapidly share life-saving mRNA vaccine technology with qualified producers around the world.

World leaders


African leaders who signed the letter include Olusegun Obasanjo - former President of Nigeria, Joyce Banda - former President of Malawi, and Mehdi Jomaa - former Prime Minister of Tunisia.

Nobel laureates include Leymah Roberta Gbowee from Liberia, Denis Mukwege from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and JM Coetzee from South Africa.

They join former leaders including Gordon Brown, former UK Prime Minister; Francois Hollande, former President of France; Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland; Shaukat Aziz, former Prime Minister of Pakistan; and Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand.

As the heads of state and government and Nobel Laureates write to the candidates for Chancellors, activists around the world have organised protests to demand the German government to stop blocking efforts to vaccinate the world.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: WHO, UP, vaccines, COVID-19

News


Show more
Let's do Biz