Public Health

    Ramaphosa to oversee signing of Presidential Health Compact

    13 Aug 2024
    13 Aug 2024
    President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to oversee the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact at the Union Buildings in Pretoria this week.
    Source: Reuters. President Cyril Ramaphosa.
    Source: Reuters. President Cyril Ramaphosa.

    The second compact - due to be penned on Thursday, 15 August 2024 - follows the 2023 Presidential Health Summit which built on the inaugural summit of 2018 and brought together several stakeholders.

    These include government, business, labour, civil society, health professionals, unions, service users, statutory councils, academia, and researchers to develop sustainable and inclusive solutions to challenges in the national health system.

    According to the statement, the stakeholders involved in the Presidential Health Compact are integral to supporting the Department of Health in improving the health system.

    The Presidential Health Compact initially consisted of nine pillars with the tenth pillar added during last year’s summit.

    These include the development of human resources, improving access to medicine, vaccines and health products, upgrading infrastructure, private-sector engagement, quality healthcare, public-sector financial-management improvements, governance and leadership, community engagements, information systems and pandemic preparedness.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
