Potatoes SA leads roundtable on state of fresh produce markets

Given the importance of fresh produce markets to food supply chains and the economy, markets should be recognised as national key points, and given urgent prioritisation to address poor maintenance and security before these sites deteriorate 'past the point of no return'.

These were some of the outcomes of the industry roundtable hosted by Potatoes South Africa on Tuesday in which several leaders from the agriculture and food industry met to discuss the most pressing issues currently plaguing national fresh produce markets (NFPMs).There are currently 23 NFPMs around the country, the majority of which are municipally owned and managed. Responsible for up to 80% of all fresh produce sales in the country, these markets not only serve vital price-forming and setting roles, but are also key to ensuring the supply of food to vulnerable communities via informal traders, creating inclusive sales mechanisms for small-scale farmers to access markets, and generating important revenue for municipalities.Demonstrating their economic significance, latest statistics from the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development show that fresh produce markets sold some 3.4 million tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables with a turnover of R17bn in 2019.But although municipalities charge fees of 5% on all turnover for the operation of the markets, little has been reinvested back into market maintenance over the past few years. In particular, farmers, agricultural associations, and market agents have warned of a lack of security, poor infrastructure maintenance and hygiene standards, and raised concerns regarding the efficacy of market management."Farmers and traders expect a certain level of quality at markets, especially because they deal in fresh food products where sanitation is key," noted Willie Jacobs, CEO of Potatoes South Africa."But as things stand, market spaces are often filthy, security is of a major concern, and farmers are struggling to even get their produce safely to the markets because of uneven road surfaces and potholes."Roughly 60% of fresh produce market turnover comes from the informal sector, and if it weren’t for markets, most vendors would have no way of effectively reaching farmers.But product losses resulting from inadequate infrastructure maintenance, such as breakdowns in cooling facilities, is increasingly deterring farmers from trading at markets.Francois Knowles, registrar of the Agricultural Produce Agents Council (APAC), noted that the roundtable represented a positive step forward, adding: "We are at a point of no return. We can no longer accept this as just the norm. Markets need to change, to evolve, and their importance needs to be placed in the spotlight again."Crisis creates opportunity. These roundtables mean that for the first time in a long time, we can talk to one another about what needs to be done. We must not focus on petty things but the big issues, and by working together to fix the basics, we can set markets back onto a positive trajectory."