One Club for creativity special winners to get NFT

The One Club for Creativity is the first industry awards show to also mint NFTs exclusively for Special Awards winners in this year's competition.

Supplied.

Giving back to the industry

In addition to offering its iconic physical One Show 2022 Pencils to this year’s winners, one NFT will be minted for each winner of a One Show Special Award, including Best of Show, Best of Disciplines, CMO Pencil, Green Pencil, Fusion Pencil, SDG Pencil, and global “of the Year” winners.The assets are utility NFTs, which qualify the holder to a series of perks and special offers including nominations for future One Show juries, complimentary tickets to One Club events, opportunities to speak at club events, and exclusive access to One Club content and Board members, and more.“As a non-profit organisation whose mission is to support the global creative community, we are constantly looking for ways to elevate and give back to the industry,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.“Minting utility Pencil NFTs is more than just an exciting new way to celebrate the Special Awards winners. It’s also a creative new vehicle to engage the community, and a way to offer exclusive perks to creatives around the world.”The One Club will mint the utility NFTs on the VAST platform, which is powered by Polygon, an eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol and a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks using smart contracts.NFTs minted on VAST are automatically “mirrored” to the wallet holder's account on OpenSea, meaning One Show Pencil NFTs can be openly traded on the secondary market via VAST or OpenSea with the same eco-friendly smart contract.“VAST isn't a technology platform built for creatives, it’s a creative platform built with technology,” said Michael Jurkovac, VAST CEO and cofounder. “As an FCB and TBWA\Chiat Day alum, I’ve always considered The One Show to be one of the awards I valued most, so I’m thrilled to work with The One Club on this project. The One Show Pencil is also one of the most beautifully designed awards, period.”The One Club for Creativity is the producer of The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club Communication Design and Typeface Design awards, Young Guns, and Creative Week.