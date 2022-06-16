The One Club of Creativity Special Section

latest news | www.oneclub.org | www.oneshow.org | @TheOneClub

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

The One Club for Creativity

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

One Club for creativity special winners to get NFT

16 Jun 2022
The One Club for Creativity is the first industry awards show to also mint NFTs exclusively for Special Awards winners in this year's competition.
Supplied.
Supplied.

In addition to offering its iconic physical One Show 2022 Pencils to this year’s winners, one NFT will be minted for each winner of a One Show Special Award, including Best of Show, Best of Disciplines, CMO Pencil, Green Pencil, Fusion Pencil, SDG Pencil, and global “of the Year” winners.

The assets are utility NFTs, which qualify the holder to a series of perks and special offers including nominations for future One Show juries, complimentary tickets to One Club events, opportunities to speak at club events, and exclusive access to One Club content and Board members, and more.
Source: © yomzani.com Joe Public United Johannesburg are tied for The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year
SA agency ties for The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year

25 May 2022


Giving back to the industry


“As a non-profit organisation whose mission is to support the global creative community, we are constantly looking for ways to elevate and give back to the industry,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.

“Minting utility Pencil NFTs is more than just an exciting new way to celebrate the Special Awards winners. It’s also a creative new vehicle to engage the community, and a way to offer exclusive perks to creatives around the world.”

The One Club will mint the utility NFTs on the VAST platform, which is powered by Polygon, an eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol and a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks using smart contracts.

NFTs minted on VAST are automatically “mirrored” to the wallet holder's account on OpenSea, meaning One Show Pencil NFTs can be openly traded on the secondary market via VAST or OpenSea with the same eco-friendly smart contract.

Source:
#CreativeWeek22: Exploring new creative worlds

By 24 May 2022


“VAST isn't a technology platform built for creatives, it’s a creative platform built with technology,” said Michael Jurkovac, VAST CEO and cofounder. “As an FCB and TBWA\Chiat Day alum, I’ve always considered The One Show to be one of the awards I valued most, so I’m thrilled to work with The One Club on this project. The One Show Pencil is also one of the most beautifully designed awards, period.”

The One Club for Creativity is the producer of The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club Communication Design and Typeface Design awards, Young Guns, and Creative Week.
NextOptions
Read more: NFTS, Green Pencil, Kevin Swanepoel, The One Club for Creativity

Related

#SnackOnThis: NFT Boom, flexible working and mosquitoes
#SnackOnThis: NFT Boom, flexible working and mosquitoes31 May 2022
Source:
#CreativeWeek22: Exploring new creative worlds24 May 2022
Source:
#CreativeWeek22: Changing how we see creativity23 May 2022
Supplied. Leo Burnett Chicago dominated the ADC Awards and ceremony, winning Black Cube and Agency of the Year
Leo Burnett Chicago tops One Club ADC 101st Annual Awards 202219 May 2022
Image supplied: The Manship Medallion honourees for 2022
Creative leaders to receive Manship Medallion at ADC Awards5 May 2022
The One Club calls for entries to One Screen
The One Club calls for entries to One Screen4 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz