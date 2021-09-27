Creative Week 2021
The One Show 2022 calls for entries
A digital film campaign by David - a spoof on TV medical drama shows - has marked the kickoff of the call for entries for The One Show 2022.
Image supplied
Playing off the style of TV episode previews, complete with scenes of frenzied operating rooms, emotional interactions between doctors, moody music and cliffhangers, the film campaign titled Medicine Avenue pokes fun at the creative process by replacing medical terminology with dubbed dialogue of ad jargon commonly heard in agencies around the world.
Each spot carries the tagline “The 2022 One Show. It's worth all the drama."
The campaign launches with Ambulance, one of three films in the campaign.
"Advertising doesn’t save lives, they say. Yet, people in our industry tend to take their jobs a little too seriously - especially when it comes to awards,” said Rafael Donato, CCO, David Miami. “So for this year’s One Show campaign, we created an actual drama series, Medicine Avenue, which spoofs all the drama we create for ourselves in our day-to-day. It’s a little self-deprecation we hope everyone will identify with, and we sincerely appreciate The One Show for letting us poke fun at ourselves like this."
The two other campaign videos will be rolled out in the coming months. Banners developed in-house by The One Club extend the campaign, using pop art imagery to continue the ‘drama’ theme with humorous headlines.
Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. The early entry deadline for the greatest savings is 29 October 2021, with the regular deadline 31 December 2021. The extended deadline is 4 February 2022 and the final deadline is 4 March 2022. To submit your entries, go here.
The One Show 2022 juries will be announced shortly. Judging will be conducted online, no physical entries will be accepted this year. All entry media must be uploaded into the online entry system.
Judging will start in March 2022, with finalists announced in May. The One Show 2022 Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil winners will be announced during Creative Week in May 2022.
