The One Club Young Guns 19 finalists announced
The One Club for Creativity has announced the 94 finalists from 27 countries for the prestigious Young Guns 19 competition, celebrating international creative professionals age 30 or younger.
This year’s winners will be announced online on 27 October 2021, and celebrated at a special in-person event on 17 November 2021 at Sony Hall in New York.
Young Guns is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creatives. This year’s entries were judged by a diverse jury of 88 top creatives — nearly half of whom are past YG winners — from 38 countries.
All Young Guns winners will receive a unique version of the iconic Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website. Winners also receive a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.
This year’s YG19 branding and award are designed by Simon Chénier-Gauvreau (YG12), head of design at TUX Creative, Montréal. Themed “Bright Days Await”, the branding draws parallels between the bright future that Young Guns brings to a creative's career, and that of a post-pandemic world. The campaign features vibrant, bucolic visuals to create a lighthearted and reassuring feel.
For the eighth consecutive year, international artists management agency and Young Guns sponsor Levine/Leavitt will bestow one talented winner with the Artist In Residence Award.
The complete list of Young Guns 19 finalists can be viewed here.
