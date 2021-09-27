Industries

    All the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards winners

    27 Sep 2021
    The winners of the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Awards have been announced.
    Stephen Paxton, founder of the awards says, "setting a standard for others to follow, we set the benchmark high and delivered a spectacular, fully interactive hybrid awards ceremony.

    Last night’s (Thursday, 23 September 2021) awards re-ignited that spark within me and having a live audience present is assurance that the events space is slowly but surely heading back in the right direction. Hope is on the horizon, and I see New Gen hosting a fully live event next year with a maximum capacity crowd."

    Submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates, agencies and students producing some truly remarkable work. New Gen received over 400 entries this year from 80 corporates, agencies and individuals, which is affirmation that the industry is still booming.

    "Looking through this year’s entries has shown me, that even through these difficult times ‘South African creatives and marketers, move forward, get stuck in and nail briefs."

    "Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content, greater reach and engagement, and the results achieved across a number of campaigns was phenomenal."

    "Marketers and creatives showed a greater focus on Content Marketing, Integrated Marketing and Technical Innovation, with concepts executed ‘to perfection’ to capture their audiences," says Paxton.



    All the winners


    CORPORATE AWARDS
    Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
    AwardBrandAgencyTitle
    BronzeDistellGrey Africa/WPP Team LiquidKube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
    BronzeBidvest WaltonsCBR Marketing SolutionsThe Power of Potential
    SilverTinkiesHellosquareFacebook Flavoured Tinkies
    GoldVodacomOgilvy SAShakeOff Summer 2020
    Best Social Media Reach from an Event
    BronzeDesmond Tutu International Peace LectureFlow CommunicationsDesmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
    SilverThe South African PresidencyFlow CommunicationsSONA
    GoldNedbankLevergy2021 NEDBANK CUP FINAL
    Best Online Competition
    BronzeMr PriceDenim Connects
    BronzeAcer South AfricaClockworkInstaQuest
    SilverAcer South AfricaClockworkInstaPitch
    GoldMicrosoft XboxClockworkXbox Hall of Fame
    Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
    BronzeHOMii LifestyleSo InteractiveHOMii App – Mobile App
    SilverNalediDigify AfricaA WhatsApp Learning Bot To Educate The World
    GoldPineappleMakeReignInsurance with a snap
    Best Use of Technical Innovation
    BronzePlaystationWunderman ThompsonPlayStation The Last of Us Part II
    SilverNedbankLevergyNEDBANK CUP FANMODE
    GoldDunlop Tyres SAFCB DurbanGrandtrek Uncharted
    Best Low Budget
    BronzePernod RicardMachineChivas Regal x Business Unusual
    SilverArrive AliveJoe Public UnitedTequila Face
    SilverUnileverDigitas LiquoriceHellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – The DE’LIGHT
    GoldVodacomWunderman ThompsonThe Gift of 2020
    Mobile Marketing Excellence
    BronzeSouth African TourismThe Media ShopBrand Re-Ignition
    SilverJaguarFuturetech MediaF Pace Relaunch
    Blogging Excellence
    BronzeShowmaxShowmax Stories
    SilverMaropengFlow CommunicationsMaropeng Blog
    GoldShowmaxJonga List
    Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media by a Corporate
    BronzeLexusFuturetech MediaSpekboom
    SilverUnileverDigitas LiquoriceHellmann’s Dinner in the Dark
    SilverWoolworthsFlume Digital Marketing & PRWW Easter
    GoldDunlop Tyres SAFCB DurbanGrandtrek Uncharted
    Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
    BronzeUnileverDigitas LiquoriceHygienica_Bright Future
    BronzeAcer South AfricaClockworkInstaQuest
    GoldMicrosoft XboxClockworkXbox Hall of Fame
    Best Community Engagement Award
    BronzeReckitt DurexOmnicom Media Group#DurexUnitesAfricans
    SilverAcer South AfricaClockworkInstaPitch
    GoldSavanna CiderGrey Africa/WPP Team Liquid
    Excellence in Content Marketing
    BronzeKOOHellosquareUngaz'Ncishi iDrama
    SilverShowmaxTali Baby Diary
    GoldShowmaxDAM
    Best Online PR Campaign
    BronzeNedbankLevergyNEDBANK GREEN TRUST
    SilverWoolworthsWoolworths MarketingHappy Little Moments
    GoldNedbankLevergy#PLAYYOURPART
    GoldShowmaxTali Baby Diary
    Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
    BronzeSuzuki South AfricaPenquin and Spitfire InboundGrowth Marketing
    BronzeSanlamIncubeta South AfricaLive with confidence
    SilverDunlop Tyres SAFCB DurbanGrandtrek Uncharted
    GoldBMW South AfricaWunderman ThompsonBMW Anywhere
    Most Viral Campaign
    BronzeShowmaxDAM
    SilverMondelez InternationalStarcomStimorol Retro
    SilverMr PriceDenim Connects
    GoldDistellGrey Africa/WPP Team LiquidKube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
    GoldABSAWunderman Thompson#ZeroFeeSwag
    Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
    BronzeGSKFuturetech MediaVoltaren Business Intelligence
    SilverTinkiesHellosquareFacebook Flavoured Tinkies
    AGENCY AWARDS
    Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    AwardAgencyBrandTitle
    BronzeOliver Marketing (U-Studio)UnileverAromat Comedy Club S2
    SilverCaratABSAAbsa Snapchat Augmented Reality Innovation
    GoldJoe Public UnitedPOWAThe Abused News
    Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
    BronzeClockworkMicrosoft XboxXbox Hall of Fame
    SilverMakeReignPineappleInsurance with a snap
    GoldJoe Public UnitedPOWAThe Abused News
    GoldThe Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson CompanyJOKOAdd Your Voice
    Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
    SilverSo InteractiveHOMii LifestyleHOMii App – Mobile App
    GoldJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenFeed Their Craving
    Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
    BronzeLevergyNedbank#NedbankCup2021
    SilverJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenNyathi Rider
    GoldJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSoulful Nation
    GoldRetroviral and Panther PunchKreepy Krauly#MyKreepyTeacher
    Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency
    BronzeStratitudeNelson Mandela UniversityApply now for 2021
    SilverHellosquareKOOUngaz'Ncishi iDrama
    GoldFCB DurbanDunlop Tyres SAGrandtrek Uncharted
    GoldRetroviral and Panther PunchKreepy Krauly#MyKreepyTeacher
    Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Large Agency
    BronzeDigitas LiquoriceUnileverHellmann’s Dinner in the Dark
    SilverJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSoulful Nation
    GoldJoe Public UnitedArrive AliveTequila Face
    GoldWunderman ThompsonVodacomBe The Light
    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    BronzeThe 13th Floor and CaratNIVEANivea Men Workshop
    BronzeThe 13th Floor and CaratNIVEAPerfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
    SilverPositive Dialogue Mark1 DUKE GroupMarriott InternationalMarriott Bonvoy Education Campaign
    SilverJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenThe Great Chicken Heist
    GoldJoe Public UnitedArrive AliveTequila Face
    Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    BronzeOliver Marketing (U-Studio)UnileverShield -Move More At Home
    SilverFCB DurbanDunlop Tyres SAGrandtrek Uncharted
    GoldJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenNyathi Rider
    Blogging Excellence by an Agency
    SilverArc InteractiveArc Blog
    GoldFlow CommunicationsBlog Writing - MaropengMaropeng Blog
    ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS AWARDS
    Best Virtual Reality Marketing Campaign
    SilverWoolworthsFlume Digital Marketing & PRWW Easter Filter
    Best Corporate Website
    BronzeHeartlinesFlow CommunicationsHeartlines website
    SilverMakeReignIntroducing MakeReign
    Best Marketing Automation Campaign
    BronzeOneDayOnly.co.zaEmail me
    SilverPenquin and Spitfire InboundSuzuki South AfricaGrowth Marketing
    GoldMerchant CapitalSpitfireManaging lockdown with empathy and consistency
    Best Online Newsletter
    BronzeHIVSAArc InteractiveChoma Online Newsletter
    Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to promote a Product or Brand/Event
    BronzeReboost EnergyHellosquareWe Move Radio
    SilverCliffcentral.comTaylor Blinds and ShuttersInterpreted Content: Blind History
    SilverDunlop Tyres SAFCB DurbanAre We There Yet?
    GoldSANBSJoe Public UnitedA Few Minutes is Worth A Lifetime
    Best Online Magazine/Newspaper
    BronzeSanlamMachineSanlam Connect
    SilverWoolworthsWoolworths MarketingWoolies Chicken - Behind The Scenes
    Best E-commerce Website
    BronzeNeedlelessCreative Bond Marketing E-commerce SolutionsNeedleless Website
    SilverShelflifeMakeReignThe new Shelflife.co.za
    GoldOneDayOnly.co.zaOneDayOnly. The best deals today, and every other day
    STUDENT AWARDS
    The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award
    GoldNina RoodbolStellenbosch AcademyInsight
    The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
    GoldTeam Power of FourAAA School of AdvertisingCommunity Keepers
    SPECIAL AWARDS
    The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award
    GoldAmy van der WaltCBR Marketing Solutions
    The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
    GoldKarabo MasheleJoe Public United
    The New Generation UX/UI Designer of the Year Award
    GoldLuiza IvanovaArc Interactive
    The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
    GoldShowmax
    The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
    GoldChicken Licken - Joe Public United
    The New Generation Overall Small Agency of the Year Award
    GoldFCB Durban
    The New Generation Overall Medium to Large Agency of the Year Award
    GoldJoe Public United
    The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award
    GoldVodacomShakeOff Summer 2020
