All the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards winners

Stephen Paxton, founder of the awards says, "setting a standard for others to follow, we set the benchmark high and delivered a spectacular, fully interactive hybrid awards ceremony.
Last night’s (Thursday, 23 September 2021) awards re-ignited that spark within me and having a live audience present is assurance that the events space is slowly but surely heading back in the right direction. Hope is on the horizon, and I see New Gen hosting a fully live event next year with a maximum capacity crowd."
Submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates, agencies and students producing some truly remarkable work. New Gen received over 400 entries this year from 80 corporates, agencies and individuals, which is affirmation that the industry is still booming.
"Looking through this year’s entries has shown me, that even through these difficult times ‘South African creatives and marketers, move forward, get stuck in and nail briefs."
"Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content, greater reach and engagement, and the results achieved across a number of campaigns was phenomenal."
"Marketers and creatives showed a greater focus on Content Marketing, Integrated Marketing and Technical Innovation, with concepts executed ‘to perfection’ to capture their audiences," says Paxton.
|CORPORATE AWARDS
|Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
|Award
|Brand
|Agency
|Title
|Bronze
|Distell
|Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid
|Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
|Bronze
|Bidvest Waltons
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|The Power of Potential
|Silver
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Facebook Flavoured Tinkies
|Gold
|Vodacom
|Ogilvy SA
|ShakeOff Summer 2020
|Best Social Media Reach from an Event
|Bronze
|Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
|Flow Communications
|Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
|Silver
|The South African Presidency
|Flow Communications
|SONA
|Gold
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|2021 NEDBANK CUP FINAL
|Best Online Competition
|Bronze
|Mr Price
|Denim Connects
|Bronze
|Acer South Africa
|Clockwork
|InstaQuest
|Silver
|Acer South Africa
|Clockwork
|InstaPitch
|Gold
|Microsoft Xbox
|Clockwork
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
|Bronze
|HOMii Lifestyle
|So Interactive
|HOMii App – Mobile App
|Silver
|Naledi
|Digify Africa
|A WhatsApp Learning Bot To Educate The World
|Gold
|Pineapple
|MakeReign
|Insurance with a snap
|Best Use of Technical Innovation
|Bronze
|Playstation
|Wunderman Thompson
|PlayStation The Last of Us Part II
|Silver
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|NEDBANK CUP FANMODE
|Gold
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|FCB Durban
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Best Low Budget
|Bronze
|Pernod Ricard
|Machine
|Chivas Regal x Business Unusual
|Silver
|Arrive Alive
|Joe Public United
|Tequila Face
|Silver
|Unilever
|Digitas Liquorice
|Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – The DE’LIGHT
|Gold
|Vodacom
|Wunderman Thompson
|The Gift of 2020
|Mobile Marketing Excellence
|Bronze
|South African Tourism
|The Media Shop
|Brand Re-Ignition
|Silver
|Jaguar
|Futuretech Media
|F Pace Relaunch
|Blogging Excellence
|Bronze
|Showmax
|Showmax Stories
|Silver
|Maropeng
|Flow Communications
|Maropeng Blog
|Gold
|Showmax
|Jonga List
|Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media by a Corporate
|Bronze
|Lexus
|Futuretech Media
|Spekboom
|Silver
|Unilever
|Digitas Liquorice
|Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark
|Silver
|Woolworths
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|WW Easter
|Gold
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|FCB Durban
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
|Bronze
|Unilever
|Digitas Liquorice
|Hygienica_Bright Future
|Bronze
|Acer South Africa
|Clockwork
|InstaQuest
|Gold
|Microsoft Xbox
|Clockwork
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|Best Community Engagement Award
|Bronze
|Reckitt Durex
|Omnicom Media Group
|#DurexUnitesAfricans
|Silver
|Acer South Africa
|Clockwork
|InstaPitch
|Gold
|Savanna Cider
|Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid
|Excellence in Content Marketing
|Bronze
|KOO
|Hellosquare
|Ungaz'Ncishi iDrama
|Silver
|Showmax
|Tali Baby Diary
|Gold
|Showmax
|DAM
|Best Online PR Campaign
|Bronze
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|NEDBANK GREEN TRUST
|Silver
|Woolworths
|Woolworths Marketing
|Happy Little Moments
|Gold
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#PLAYYOURPART
|Gold
|Showmax
|Tali Baby Diary
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|Bronze
|Suzuki South Africa
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Growth Marketing
|Bronze
|Sanlam
|Incubeta South Africa
|Live with confidence
|Silver
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|FCB Durban
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Gold
|BMW South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson
|BMW Anywhere
|Most Viral Campaign
|Bronze
|Showmax
|DAM
|Silver
|Mondelez International
|Starcom
|Stimorol Retro
|Silver
|Mr Price
|Denim Connects
|Gold
|Distell
|Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid
|Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
|Gold
|ABSA
|Wunderman Thompson
|#ZeroFeeSwag
|Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
|Bronze
|GSK
|Futuretech Media
|Voltaren Business Intelligence
|Silver
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Facebook Flavoured Tinkies
|AGENCY AWARDS
|Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Title
|Bronze
|Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
|Unilever
|Aromat Comedy Club S2
|Silver
|Carat
|ABSA
|Absa Snapchat Augmented Reality Innovation
|Gold
|Joe Public United
|POWA
|The Abused News
|Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Microsoft Xbox
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|Silver
|MakeReign
|Pineapple
|Insurance with a snap
|Gold
|Joe Public United
|POWA
|The Abused News
|Gold
|The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company
|JOKO
|Add Your Voice
|Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
|Silver
|So Interactive
|HOMii Lifestyle
|HOMii App – Mobile App
|Gold
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Feed Their Craving
|Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
|Bronze
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|#NedbankCup2021
|Silver
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Nyathi Rider
|Gold
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Soulful Nation
|Gold
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Kreepy Krauly
|#MyKreepyTeacher
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency
|Bronze
|Stratitude
|Nelson Mandela University
|Apply now for 2021
|Silver
|Hellosquare
|KOO
|Ungaz'Ncishi iDrama
|Gold
|FCB Durban
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Gold
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Kreepy Krauly
|#MyKreepyTeacher
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Large Agency
|Bronze
|Digitas Liquorice
|Unilever
|Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark
|Silver
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Soulful Nation
|Gold
|Joe Public United
|Arrive Alive
|Tequila Face
|Gold
|Wunderman Thompson
|Vodacom
|Be The Light
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Bronze
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|NIVEA
|Nivea Men Workshop
|Bronze
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|NIVEA
|Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
|Silver
|Positive Dialogue Mark1 DUKE Group
|Marriott International
|Marriott Bonvoy Education Campaign
|Silver
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|The Great Chicken Heist
|Gold
|Joe Public United
|Arrive Alive
|Tequila Face
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Bronze
|Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
|Unilever
|Shield -Move More At Home
|Silver
|FCB Durban
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Gold
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Nyathi Rider
|Blogging Excellence by an Agency
|Silver
|Arc Interactive
|Arc Blog
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|Blog Writing - Maropeng
|Maropeng Blog
|ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS AWARDS
|Best Virtual Reality Marketing Campaign
|Silver
|Woolworths
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|WW Easter Filter
|Best Corporate Website
|Bronze
|Heartlines
|Flow Communications
|Heartlines website
|Silver
|MakeReign
|Introducing MakeReign
|Best Marketing Automation Campaign
|Bronze
|OneDayOnly.co.za
|Email me
|Silver
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Suzuki South Africa
|Growth Marketing
|Gold
|Merchant Capital
|Spitfire
|Managing lockdown with empathy and consistency
|Best Online Newsletter
|Bronze
|HIVSA
|Arc Interactive
|Choma Online Newsletter
|Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to promote a Product or Brand/Event
|Bronze
|Reboost Energy
|Hellosquare
|We Move Radio
|Silver
|Cliffcentral.com
|Taylor Blinds and Shutters
|Interpreted Content: Blind History
|Silver
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|FCB Durban
|Are We There Yet?
|Gold
|SANBS
|Joe Public United
|A Few Minutes is Worth A Lifetime
|Best Online Magazine/Newspaper
|Bronze
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Connect
|Silver
|Woolworths
|Woolworths Marketing
|Woolies Chicken - Behind The Scenes
|Best E-commerce Website
|Bronze
|Needleless
|Creative Bond Marketing E-commerce Solutions
|Needleless Website
|Silver
|Shelflife
|MakeReign
|The new Shelflife.co.za
|Gold
|OneDayOnly.co.za
|OneDayOnly. The best deals today, and every other day
|STUDENT AWARDS
|The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award
|Gold
|Nina Roodbol
|Stellenbosch Academy
|Insight
|The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
|Gold
|Team Power of Four
|AAA School of Advertising
|Community Keepers
|SPECIAL AWARDS
|The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award
|Gold
|Amy van der Walt
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
|Gold
|Karabo Mashele
|Joe Public United
|The New Generation UX/UI Designer of the Year Award
|Gold
|Luiza Ivanova
|Arc Interactive
|The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
|Gold
|Showmax
|The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
|Gold
|Chicken Licken - Joe Public United
|The New Generation Overall Small Agency of the Year Award
|Gold
|FCB Durban
|The New Generation Overall Medium to Large Agency of the Year Award
|Gold
|Joe Public United
|The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award
|Gold
|Vodacom
|ShakeOff Summer 2020