All the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards winners

The winners of the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Awards have been announced.

All the winners

CORPORATE AWARDS Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event Award Brand Agency Title Bronze Distell Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold Bronze Bidvest Waltons CBR Marketing Solutions The Power of Potential Silver Tinkies Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies Gold Vodacom Ogilvy SA ShakeOff Summer 2020 Best Social Media Reach from an Event Bronze Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Flow Communications Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Silver The South African Presidency Flow Communications SONA Gold Nedbank Levergy 2021 NEDBANK CUP FINAL Best Online Competition Bronze Mr Price Denim Connects Bronze Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaQuest Silver Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaPitch Gold Microsoft Xbox Clockwork Xbox Hall of Fame Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate Bronze HOMii Lifestyle So Interactive HOMii App – Mobile App Silver Naledi Digify Africa A WhatsApp Learning Bot To Educate The World Gold Pineapple MakeReign Insurance with a snap Best Use of Technical Innovation Bronze Playstation Wunderman Thompson PlayStation The Last of Us Part II Silver Nedbank Levergy NEDBANK CUP FANMODE Gold Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted Best Low Budget Bronze Pernod Ricard Machine Chivas Regal x Business Unusual Silver Arrive Alive Joe Public United Tequila Face Silver Unilever Digitas Liquorice Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – The DE’LIGHT Gold Vodacom Wunderman Thompson The Gift of 2020 Mobile Marketing Excellence Bronze South African Tourism The Media Shop Brand Re-Ignition Silver Jaguar Futuretech Media F Pace Relaunch Blogging Excellence Bronze Showmax Showmax Stories Silver Maropeng Flow Communications Maropeng Blog Gold Showmax Jonga List Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media by a Corporate Bronze Lexus Futuretech Media Spekboom Silver Unilever Digitas Liquorice Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark Silver Woolworths Flume Digital Marketing & PR WW Easter Gold Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted Most Innovative Gamification Campaign Bronze Unilever Digitas Liquorice Hygienica_Bright Future Bronze Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaQuest Gold Microsoft Xbox Clockwork Xbox Hall of Fame Best Community Engagement Award Bronze Reckitt Durex Omnicom Media Group #DurexUnitesAfricans Silver Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaPitch Gold Savanna Cider Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Excellence in Content Marketing Bronze KOO Hellosquare Ungaz'Ncishi iDrama Silver Showmax Tali Baby Diary Gold Showmax DAM Best Online PR Campaign Bronze Nedbank Levergy NEDBANK GREEN TRUST Silver Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Happy Little Moments Gold Nedbank Levergy #PLAYYOURPART Gold Showmax Tali Baby Diary Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Bronze Suzuki South Africa Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Growth Marketing Bronze Sanlam Incubeta South Africa Live with confidence Silver Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted Gold BMW South Africa Wunderman Thompson BMW Anywhere Most Viral Campaign Bronze Showmax DAM Silver Mondelez International Starcom Stimorol Retro Silver Mr Price Denim Connects Gold Distell Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold Gold ABSA Wunderman Thompson #ZeroFeeSwag Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate Bronze GSK Futuretech Media Voltaren Business Intelligence Silver Tinkies Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies AGENCY AWARDS Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency Award Agency Brand Title Bronze Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Aromat Comedy Club S2 Silver Carat ABSA Absa Snapchat Augmented Reality Innovation Gold Joe Public United POWA The Abused News Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency Bronze Clockwork Microsoft Xbox Xbox Hall of Fame Silver MakeReign Pineapple Insurance with a snap Gold Joe Public United POWA The Abused News Gold The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company JOKO Add Your Voice Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency Silver So Interactive HOMii Lifestyle HOMii App – Mobile App Gold Joe Public United Chicken Licken Feed Their Craving Most Viral Campaign by an Agency Bronze Levergy Nedbank #NedbankCup2021 Silver Joe Public United Chicken Licken Nyathi Rider Gold Joe Public United Chicken Licken Soulful Nation Gold Retroviral and Panther Punch Kreepy Krauly #MyKreepyTeacher Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency Bronze Stratitude Nelson Mandela University Apply now for 2021 Silver Hellosquare KOO Ungaz'Ncishi iDrama Gold FCB Durban Dunlop Tyres SA Grandtrek Uncharted Gold Retroviral and Panther Punch Kreepy Krauly #MyKreepyTeacher Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Large Agency Bronze Digitas Liquorice Unilever Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark Silver Joe Public United Chicken Licken Soulful Nation Gold Joe Public United Arrive Alive Tequila Face Gold Wunderman Thompson Vodacom Be The Light Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency Bronze The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Nivea Men Workshop Bronze The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign Silver Positive Dialogue Mark1 DUKE Group Marriott International Marriott Bonvoy Education Campaign Silver Joe Public United Chicken Licken The Great Chicken Heist Gold Joe Public United Arrive Alive Tequila Face Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency Bronze Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Shield -Move More At Home Silver FCB Durban Dunlop Tyres SA Grandtrek Uncharted Gold Joe Public United Chicken Licken Nyathi Rider Blogging Excellence by an Agency Silver Arc Interactive Arc Blog Gold Flow Communications Blog Writing - Maropeng Maropeng Blog ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS AWARDS Best Virtual Reality Marketing Campaign Silver Woolworths Flume Digital Marketing & PR WW Easter Filter Best Corporate Website Bronze Heartlines Flow Communications Heartlines website Silver MakeReign Introducing MakeReign Best Marketing Automation Campaign Bronze OneDayOnly.co.za Email me Silver Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Suzuki South Africa Growth Marketing Gold Merchant Capital Spitfire Managing lockdown with empathy and consistency Best Online Newsletter Bronze HIVSA Arc Interactive Choma Online Newsletter Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to promote a Product or Brand/Event Bronze Reboost Energy Hellosquare We Move Radio Silver Cliffcentral.com Taylor Blinds and Shutters Interpreted Content: Blind History Silver Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Are We There Yet? Gold SANBS Joe Public United A Few Minutes is Worth A Lifetime Best Online Magazine/Newspaper Bronze Sanlam Machine Sanlam Connect Silver Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Woolies Chicken - Behind The Scenes Best E-commerce Website Bronze Needleless Creative Bond Marketing E-commerce Solutions Needleless Website Silver Shelflife MakeReign The new Shelflife.co.za Gold OneDayOnly.co.za OneDayOnly. The best deals today, and every other day STUDENT AWARDS The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award Gold Nina Roodbol Stellenbosch Academy Insight The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award Gold Team Power of Four AAA School of Advertising Community Keepers SPECIAL AWARDS The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award Gold Amy van der Walt CBR Marketing Solutions The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award Gold Karabo Mashele Joe Public United The New Generation UX/UI Designer of the Year Award Gold Luiza Ivanova Arc Interactive The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award Gold Showmax The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award Gold Chicken Licken - Joe Public United The New Generation Overall Small Agency of the Year Award Gold FCB Durban The New Generation Overall Medium to Large Agency of the Year Award Gold Joe Public United The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award Gold Vodacom ShakeOff Summer 2020

Stephen Paxton, founder of the awards says, "setting a standard for others to follow, we set the benchmark high and delivered a spectacular, fully interactive hybrid awards ceremony.Last night’s (Thursday, 23 September 2021) awards re-ignited that spark within me and having a live audience present is assurance that the events space is slowly but surely heading back in the right direction. Hope is on the horizon, and I see New Gen hosting a fully live event next year with a maximum capacity crowd."Submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates, agencies and students producing some truly remarkable work. New Gen received over 400 entries this year from 80 corporates, agencies and individuals, which is affirmation that the industry is still booming."Looking through this year’s entries has shown me, that even through these difficult times ‘South African creatives and marketers, move forward, get stuck in and nail briefs.""Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content, greater reach and engagement, and the results achieved across a number of campaigns was phenomenal.""Marketers and creatives showed a greater focus on Content Marketing, Integrated Marketing and Technical Innovation, with concepts executed ‘to perfection’ to capture their audiences," says Paxton.