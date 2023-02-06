Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BET SoftwareBizcommunity.comLGFundzaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Technology Company news South Africa

BET Software welcomes graduate trainees into its 2023 graduate programme

6 Feb 2023
Issued by: BET Software
As the 2023 academic calendar gets into full swing, 21 graduate trainees have kick-started their careers at BET Software. Some of the graduate trainees join the BET Software Team after being sponsored by the company, through its "Dare to Dream" bursary programme.
BET Software welcomes graduate trainees into its 2023 graduate programme

The graduates come from tertiary institutions around the country, and over the next 12 months, they will learn about all aspects of the company, as part of BET Software’s graduate programme.

Graduate trainee, Nosipho Mbuyazi, said, “I am here to learn and to grow as much as I can. I’m looking forward to my time at BET Software.”

Merwyn Moodly, another graduate trainee, said, “What appeals to me about BET Software are the company’s values. I hope to contribute immensely to the success of BET Software.”

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, said, “Last year’s graduate trainees were absorbed into the company, which speaks to BET Software’s long-term commitment and the sustainability of our programmes. This year, we have more graduate trainees in the graduate programme, than the previous year. We’re growing as a company and I trust that the graduates will grow with us.”

NextOptions
BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.

Related

BET Software empowers Velabahleke High School's top performing matriculants of 2022
BET SoftwareBET Software empowers Velabahleke High School's top performing matriculants of 202231 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz