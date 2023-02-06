BET Software welcomes graduate trainees into its 2023 graduate programme

As the 2023 academic calendar gets into full swing, 21 graduate trainees have kick-started their careers at BET Software. Some of the graduate trainees join the BET Software Team after being sponsored by the company, through its "Dare to Dream" bursary programme.

The graduates come from tertiary institutions around the country, and over the next 12 months, they will learn about all aspects of the company, as part of BET Software’s graduate programme.

Graduate trainee, Nosipho Mbuyazi, said, “I am here to learn and to grow as much as I can. I’m looking forward to my time at BET Software.”

Merwyn Moodly, another graduate trainee, said, “What appeals to me about BET Software are the company’s values. I hope to contribute immensely to the success of BET Software.”

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, said, “Last year’s graduate trainees were absorbed into the company, which speaks to BET Software’s long-term commitment and the sustainability of our programmes. This year, we have more graduate trainees in the graduate programme, than the previous year. We’re growing as a company and I trust that the graduates will grow with us.”