Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BET SoftwareBizcommunity.comLGFundzaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Internet News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ICT jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


What did South Africans search for on Google in Jan 2023?

6 Feb 2023
Google has unveiled search activity for January 2023, which showed a lot of curiosity around sporting events, matric results and innovations in technology.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

At the top of many households' minds, was how to check matric results online. This also appeared as the second most searched term for the month. Off the back of this, ahead of many starting the new journey to tertiary education, came queries around how to upload documents onto the NSFAS website. This appeared in both top terms and questions searched.

Searches around registration to Unisa as well as queries around Vaal University of Technology (VUT) also appeared in the top 10 most searched terms.

The month also brought with it endless headlines around Artificial Intelligence and how this will impact the livelihoods of employees globally. Of particular interest for those turning to Search, was the burgeoning of ChatGPT, a chatbot launched in November of 2022 by OpenAI.

In true reflection of being a sport loving nation, sporting fixtures such as the FA Cup, the Australian Open and SA20 appeared in searches throughout January. News of the untimely death of American rally driver Ken Block in a snowmobiling accident on 2 January, also appeared in the top 5 most searched terms.

Excited about upcoming celebrations, South Africans also searched for when Valentine's day is, and were curious about New year’s day 2023.

Below is a full list of everything that piqued South Africa's curiosity in January:

Top searched questions

  1. How to check matric results online 2022 with id number
  2. What is technology
  3. How to upload documents on nsfas
  4. What is tourism
  5. What is chatgpt
  6. What is a prime number
  7. What is geography
  8. What is history
  9. What is a map
  10. When is valentine's day 2023

Top searched terms

  1. FA cup
  2. Matric results 2022
  3. Australian open
  4. sa20
  5. Ken Block
  6. New year's day 2023
  7. Unisa registration
  8. FA cup fixtures
  9. My nsfas.org.za
  10. VUT

NextOptions
Read more: internet, Google

Related

Google launches startup accelerator for women in Africa
Google launches startup accelerator for women in Africa31 Jan 2023
Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights
Location BankOur new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights30 Jan 2023
Source © Content Studio How easy is AI-generated content to spot? A study says it is quite easy
AI-generated content for publications can be risky says study26 Jan 2023
Source © Aoruba Google is entering the AI race, announcing it has plans to release its own chatbot in 2023
Google to release its own chatbot in 202325 Jan 2023
Source: © Brand Finance Amazon is the world's most valuable brand says Brand Finance's Global 500 2023 report
Brand Finance's Global 500 2023 names Amazon the world's most valuable brand20 Jan 2023
Source © Benoit Daoust Google says it is committed to making the ad-supported web a safer and more private place for everyone in Africa
Google: Making ad platforms safe for users, advertisers, and publishers in Africa20 Jan 2023
War of the words: Is a robot a better writer than a human?
ClockworkWar of the words: Is a robot a better writer than a human?16 Jan 2023
Linah Maigurira is the sales leader at Google. Source: Supplied.
#BizTrends2023: Post-pandemic, CMOs face unknowns head on16 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz