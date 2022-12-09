Huawei's new commercial venture set to open opportunities for growth of SME partners

Huawei South Africa launched a new commercial venture aimed at growing its partner ecosystem and attracting small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers within the education, retail, manufacturing, mining, and finance sectors.

At the launch event held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Huawei outlined the aims and objectives of the new commercial business.

Huawei Commercial Venture official launch

“Huawei is very committed to developing together with our local partners. Our goal is to promote digital transformation for customers in various industries,” said Gene Zhang, managing director of Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Division. “We believe that by working together with our partners we can help our customers achieve business success.”

Huawei is hoping to recruit partners that will expand the company’s market reach. Huawei’s enterprise products and solutions focus on networking, storage, video surveillance, optical products, and its IdeaHub smart whiteboard series.

Gene Zhang, managing director of Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Division

“In terms of incentives for new partners, we will have a deal registration, a sales performance incentive fund, and programs with product-related bundles,” said Zhang.

Huawei also committed to providing support to partners in testing prototypes, shortening product lead time and provide training for sales and pre-sales and holding technical workshops, special product training sessions and face-to-face training.

Frenndy Wang, Channel Department director at Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Division

“The launch of our new commercial venture will enable us to expand the business to become more partner-led by developing a competitive commercial and incentive system that ensures partners are able to grow and create profit,” said Frenndy Wang, channel department director at Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Division. “The success of these achievements depends on long-term and stable collaboration and Huawei remains committed to ensuring a fair, transparent and beneficial partner ecosystem built with integrity at its core.”

Huawei has built a complete enablement system for partners using the one-stop partner transaction platform, E-Partner, to simplify the process. So far, the ICT company has more than 1300 partners consisting of more than 1200 sales partners, 63 service and operation partners, and 72 talent alliance partners.

Speaking at the event, two of Huawei’s partners shared their experiences.

Huawei business unit manager for Mustek, Donna Mostert

“Although there are many different vendors out there,” said Huawei business unit manager for Mustek, Donna Mostert, “Mustek chose Huawei and Huawei chose Mustek, and every year we grow in success with several milestones achieved.”

Fred Saayman Huawei business unit executive for Pinnacle

Fred Saayman Huawei business unit executive for Pinnacle, added, “As our biggest enterprise vendor, Huawei has helped us achieve the pre-sales certifications that have enabled us to bring our products closer to commercial customers, helping them on their commercial business journeys into the education, mining and financial space.”

“Huawei’s partner ecosystem is built on the fundamental principles of working with our partners to develop customers and projects by making use of our respective strengths, understanding their challenges to achieve success, and integrating with them to drive results,” concluded Wang.

Huawei Enterprise products and solutions Expo

