Sapvia CEO urges government to seek counsel from renewables community

Following the State of the Nation Address (Sona), the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) has welcomed the news that the government will further support the rollout of rooftop solar projects.

Sapvia CEO Dr Rethabile Melamu

Said Sapvia CEO Dr Rethabile Melamu: “We are pleased to note that government support for solar projects will be matched with tangible assistance for households as well tax incentives for businesses. This will certainly help unleash businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar and address the load shedding crisis.

“We will await details of National Treasury’s adjustments to the bounce-back loan scheme to help small businesses invest in solar equipment, and to allow banks and development finance institutions to borrow directly from the scheme to facilitate the leasing of solar panels to their customers. This will support our members to maximise these changes.”

Addressing the energy crisis

Noting the announcement of a state of disaster, Melamu urged government to seek counsel from the renewable’s community.

“We have learned from the Covid-19 pandemic that navigating a path through a crisis relies on government working closely with experts in the field. Thus, we would urge that relevant ministries and government bodies engage directly with representatives and specialists from across the renewable energy sector to ensure that the appropriate measures are implemented to address the energy crisis.

“Clarity is also required on the full powers of the minister of electricity and how government will seek to accelerate electricity projects and limit regulatory requirements while maintaining rigorous environmental protections, procurement principles and technical standards. Solar PV will play a leading role in overcoming the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in, and Sapvia stands ready to support this,” said Melamu.