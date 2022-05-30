Living in hard water areas costs you more to heat water. Make sure your geyser's element is running at full efficiency

Hard water is water that has a high mineral content, especially of calcium, magnesium and limestone. It comes about when water filters through chemicals like limestone, chalk or gypsum that occur naturally in the region's soil. In South Africa, there are a significant number of areas that are affected by hard water such as the Northern and southern Cape and the Limpopo Basin. Although this high mineral content could have slight positive effects on your health, it causes a lot of damage to water equipment, like geysers, bore hole pumps and kettles.