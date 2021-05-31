Pollution & Waste Management News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

CSI & Sustainability jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

New report looks at barriers to recycling in SA

31 May 2021
A new report from WWF SA points to problematic food packaging, poorly informed consumers, poor design of plastic packaging, an unstable supply chain, and a lack of cooperation between brand owners, producers and retailers as among the many reasons why South Africa is lagging behind when it comes to recycling.
Image source: Gallo/Getty

The report, titled Plastics: From recycling to (post-consumer) recyclate, notes that consumers are hard-pressed to do the right thing due to confusing labelling and a lack of information around products containing post-consumer recyclate (the raw material made from products and packaging that is discarded and then made into new raw material at recycling plants).

Food packaging is a particular challenge for several reasons including food-contact and safety standards, along with the fact that post-consumer recyclate is often more expensive than virgin (new) plastic resins.

While there is potential for meaningful, systemic changes, the report notes there is a “general inertia” in the value chain. Very few, if any, brand owners and retailers have a packaging policy which includes recycling design criteria (such as the inclusion of post-consumer recyclate and procurement from suppliers who also support circular packaging).

Joburg garbage removal: reclaimers relieved after Pikitup R50 levy withdrawn

The African Reclaimer's Organisation (ARO) is relieved that Pikitup has withdrawn its plans to charge households a R50 recycling levy...

By Masego Mafata 17 May 2021


Informal reclaimers face brunt of price fluctuations


Another key issue in the value chain is that informal reclaimers face the brunt of any price fluctuations due to the failures of the current free-market system. Together with buy-back centres, formal waste operators and recyclers, they absorb most of the economic losses, which ultimately affects the supply of plastic recyclables.

While the scenario spelled out in the report highlights the many challenges facing the industry, a recent positive step on the part of government has been the gazetting of the extended producer responsibility regulations for paper and packaging in May this year.

Co-author of the report Lorren de Kock says: “Ideally, we advocate for a ‘circular economy’ where no plastic in any form is being sent to landfill. To do this, we must find ways to keep plastics in the system, which is why the extended producer responsibility legislation is such an important step. It requires converters, brand owners, importers, licenced agents and retailers to take responsibility for the end of life of the products they place on the market and to reconsider packaging design without laying the problem entirely at the door of the consumer.”
Comment

Read more: WWF SA, plastic recycling, plastic waste, circular economy, Lorren de Kock, waste reclaimers

Related

L'Oréal Paris to cut 50% of carbon footprint by 203026 Apr 2021
Colgate's first recyclable toothpaste tube introduced in SA23 Apr 2021
Vans sets out global sustainability goals to achieve by 203022 Apr 2021
Nestlé becomes first FMCG company to join Polyco20 Apr 2021
2021 African Circular Economy Alliance: Giving waste a second chance19 Apr 2021
CRDC SA receives $100k Dow award to scale up Resin8 production15 Apr 2021
Woolworths implements further single-use plastic reductions in stores13 Apr 2021
Annual South African Plastics Recycling Survey results released19 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz