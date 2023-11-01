Industries

Climate Commission to host skills indaba

1 Nov 2023
The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) is expected to hold the second annual Skills Indaba in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Image source: skigh_tv from
Image source: skigh_tv from Pexels

The indaba will be held in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education (DHET) and Training and Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA).

“[The] 2nd Annual Skills Indaba will inform the National Skills Development Plan on institutional transformation and funding mechanisms for a rapid response to the skills demand for the decarbonised economy.

“The Skills Indaba will interrogate the skills landscape and its implications of the just transition for future labour market and skills, to understand current or planned research in relation to climate transition, and to explore integration of climate transition into existing skills planning system,” the PCC said.

The indaba will also reflect on the submitted interventions for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET IP) funding for skills development.

“[The indaba will also] discuss how to initiate long term research programmes for future skills development planning with climate transition considerations into the national skills development plan with particular focus on jobs to support a just energy transition,” said the commission.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
