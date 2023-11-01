Climate Commission to host skills indaba

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) is expected to hold the second annual Skills Indaba in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The indaba will be held in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education (DHET) and Training and Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA).

“[The] 2nd Annual Skills Indaba will inform the National Skills Development Plan on institutional transformation and funding mechanisms for a rapid response to the skills demand for the decarbonised economy.

“The Skills Indaba will interrogate the skills landscape and its implications of the just transition for future labour market and skills, to understand current or planned research in relation to climate transition, and to explore integration of climate transition into existing skills planning system,” the PCC said.

The indaba will also reflect on the submitted interventions for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET IP) funding for skills development.

“[The indaba will also] discuss how to initiate long term research programmes for future skills development planning with climate transition considerations into the national skills development plan with particular focus on jobs to support a just energy transition,” said the commission.