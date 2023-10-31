Industries

Sassa gold cards remain valid in December and beyond

31 Oct 2023
Postbank has announced that South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards will continue to be valid in December and in the months beyond that.
Photo: Facebook, Sassa News
Photo: Facebook, Sassa News

This means that social grant recipients will be able to use their cards as normal.

“This important development means that millions of social grants beneficiaries don’t have to change their Sassa Gold Cards to the cards of the other banks.

“The payments of social grants through Sassa Gold Cards over the years has empowered marginalised populations and made it easier for them to access their funds, especially in rural areas where traditional banking infrastructure may be limited.

“Guaranteeing that Sassa Gold Cards will work beyond December 2023 is one of the highlights of Postbank’s commitment to providing convenient and affordable service quality to the disadvantaged,” the bank’s spokesperson, Dr Bongani Diako said.

He warned beneficiaries not to fall victim to misleading information regarding their cards and unscrupulous retailers.

“Beneficiaries are strongly advised to disregard misleading information that might direct them to change to other card products claiming that the Sassa Gold Cards are being replaced. Postbank is the only bank mandated to replace Sassa Gold Cards.

“No retailer or shop has the right to force beneficiaries to make a purchase: Sassa beneficiaries are advised to report any retailer or shop that forces them to buy goods prior to paying out their Sassa grants. You are entitled to your full Sassa grant payment, and you have every right to use the money as you deem necessary,” Diako said.

The spokesperson explained the benefits of the gold card.

“Sassa Gold Cards can be used to withdraw Sassa grants from a wide network of the country’s ATMs, of any bank, including any retailer, such as Boxer, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Usave, Spar, and Shoprite.

“This diversity of channels reduces the need for beneficiaries to stand in long queues at Post Offices or cash pay points.

“Sassa Gold Cards offer numerous transaction benefits, including free withdrawals inside retail shops, free three-month statements and balance inquiries. Beneficiaries are empowered because they get their grants money in full and save on transaction costs,” he said.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
