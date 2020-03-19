Surviving the Covid-19 outbreak: there's hope for humanity

Amidst the panic and fear spread across the globe of the coronavirus pandemic, news outlets across the world have shared stories of hope and encouragement, showing us global citizens that in fact, things do get better!
In these times of uncertainty and how the virus will impact markets and businesses across the world in the long term, we need to take a moment and look at the positive changes since the outbreak was first reported months ago.
Researchers from the University of Utrecht and the Erasmus Medical Centre in The Netherlands, claim to have developed a human antibody which, they say ‘offers potential for prevention and treatment of Covid-19. The Dutch News, reported that the research will first need to be sent for peer review, and as of now, they can only speculate if it could work on humans. Once this process has been completed, the researchers will then need to find a large pharmaceutical to buy the antibody and mass-produce it.
South Korea has implemented drive-through testing in order to keep social distancing ongoing. But aside from that, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) recorded more recoveries than new cases.
According to News Week coronovirus recoveries in South Korea outnumber new cases for the first time since the outbreak began. South Korea had one of the largest outbreaks with its first case reported on 20 January. Of the 8,413 confirmed cases, there have been 1,540 recovered cases.
The anxiety, the extreme measures, and manic media coverage surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak has drastically redirected our attention towards many noteworthy components of our lives. For some, we have become more mindful of our hygiene practices as well as being more respectful of our bodies.
Social distancing has required changes in how people work, how we live and how we interact with each other. Across the globe, major events have been cancelled or postponed, therefore limiting non-essential travel. This has allowed us to slow down and reevaluate just about everything in our daily lives.
Although this will have a substantial impact on work and life activities that fuel the economy, we are given the chance to connect/re-connect with those closest to us.
Many people are avoiding large groups, including fitness spaces. To keep in shape and healthy, several fitness trainers, gyms, and studios are now offering free online workout options to help everyone stay fit and connected.
