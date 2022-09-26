Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRSappiKAP Industrial HoldingsMpactTenacityPRCyril Ramaphosa FoundationCity Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comStoneBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food, Water & Energy Security Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Global Citizen open letter to African leaders

26 Sep 2022
Issued by: OnPoint PR
Dear African Leaders,

Ending hunger has been one of the greatest challenges of our times and the devastating events from the past two years have intensified food insecurity.

In 2021, a staggering 278 million Africans – 1 in 5 people – were affected by malnutrition. The invasion of Ukraine has further increased these conditions.

Back-to-back emergencies aggravated by climate change, conflict, and a pandemic are affecting people across our continent. Many now face starvation, children are not getting the nutrients they need to grow to their full potential, and year-on-year droughts have caused failed harvests, making it hard for African farmers to grow food and for the continent to become self-sufficient.

The good news is that immediate action by you can make a difference.

In 2014, African leaders developed a framework – the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) to enhance agricultural production and bring about food security on the continent. This was a critical step in recognising how important the sector is for economic growth and to reduce poverty.

However, right now, we desperately need you to meet your commitments for the future of the continent. The G20 Summit and COP27 are taking place in a few weeks and achieving global cooperation on food security would be a major win.

Ahead of them, we are calling on you to urgently act to:

  • Increase the share of domestic agriculture expenditure on adaptation to be in line with CAADP commitments, such as improving social safety nets, investing in more dietary diverse food systems, and securing access to irrigated land.
  • Expand the African Emergency Food Production Facility to reach a total of 30 million farmers to boost their access to agricultural fertilizers, and allow them to produce food urgently.
  • Pledge to stop rising food prices by keeping them and agricultural markets open and guard against unjustified restrictive measures on food and agriculture exports.
  • Reduce reliance on food imports by investing in domestic production, agricultural adaptation, and increasing agricultural output in a sustainable manner.

Act now so that everyone across our beautiful continent can have enough food to live and thrive now and in the future.

With hope,

Nomzamo Mbatha
Ameyaw Debrah
Esther Chungu
Thandi Vundamina
Natasha Vandermaas
Darkovibes
Berla Mundi
Sarkodie
Slap Dee
Gyakie
Sabrina Dhowre Elba

NextOptions
OnPoint PR
OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
Read more: Nomzamo Mbatha, Global Citizen, OnPoint PR

Related

African Global Citizen patrons urge world to consider continent's giving power
African Global Citizen patrons urge world to consider continent's giving power19 hours ago
Airport lounges occupancy up as corporate SA travels again
BOO! Surprising Media SolutionsAirport lounges occupancy up as corporate SA travels again24 Aug 2022
MNetaverse brings the action to the people
DSTV Media SalesMNetaverse brings the action to the people16 Aug 2022
Cotton On launches R500k fundraising campaign to aid KZN flood victims
Cotton On launches R500k fundraising campaign to aid KZN flood victims28 Apr 2022
Cotton On Foundation commits to rebuild KwaMashu school
Cotton On FoundationCotton On Foundation commits to rebuild KwaMashu school25 Mar 2022
16th Future Africa Awards streamed live on all Triller platforms
OnPoint PR16th Future Africa Awards streamed live on all Triller platforms24 Feb 2022
Global Citizen reveals 117 million lives benefited from the epic Mandela 100 festival
OnPoint PRGlobal Citizen reveals 117 million lives benefited from the epic Mandela 100 festival3 Dec 2021
White Star Instant Porridge's #SABiggestBreakfast gets even bigger!
OnPoint PRWhite Star Instant Porridge's #SABiggestBreakfast gets even bigger!31 Aug 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz