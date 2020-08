Female empowerment, #ChallengeAccepted

Celebrating Women's Month, MediaHeads 360 is awarding deserving women a bursary opportunity to study a course in digital marketing or social media marketing through the Digital School of Marketing.

Strengthens global economies by creating employment opportunities; a workforce that has the potential to contribute trillions of dollars to the global economy



Countries that ensure that their young population receives a secondary education, cuts their risk of war in half. Education also reduces inequality, which reduces the rise of extremism



Educated girls and women and their families are healthier, while they are less likely to marry underage and contract HIV



Research has also shown that equal education opportunities reduces a country's vulnerability to natural disasters and climate change, while also facilitating faster economic recovery

Mediaheads 360 amplifies literacy for Mandela Month In the spirit of Mandela Month and their fundamental value for making an impact in the lives of people in their community, MediaHeads 360 joins with Educubed Foundation in support of their #LightUp4Literacy Initiative...

As our social feeds fill up with black-and-white selfies, tagged with #ChallengeAccepted, touting the importance of supporting each other, we are also reminded that female empowerment still has a long way to go and proves an ongoing challenge for women worldwide.As a proudly female-led organisation, MediaHeads 360 is inspired by the women-supporting-women movement to face this challenge head-on. The specialist media agency will again award five bursaries to empower and uplift women in the media space."A big challenge for the rise of females into leadership roles is that women are often not afforded equal opportunities to learn, grow and connect with others. Which in turn hinders their ability to realise their full personal and economic potential, and assist each other. One of the pillars of our company is to drive education to empower the youth and women. By working together, we can help build a better South Africa for all. That is why offering these bursaries is a project so close to our hearts," Candy Dempers - MediaHeads 360 managing director said.It has been proven time-and-time again that education is fundamental to female empowerment.Arguably one of the biggest advocates for female education, Malala Yousafzai's websiteobserves that investing in female education:Malala Yousafzai is an activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.Since its relaunch, MediaHeads 360 has consistently supported and emphasized the importance of education to uplift both young people and women.As part of their rebrand in February 2019, the organisation awarded bursaries to empower up-and-coming media professionals. In August 2019, the company marked Women's Month by offering five women - working in the South African media industry - the opportunity to further their careers through bursaries in Digital Marketing. The 2019 bursary recipient, Reabetswe Hlubi, said: "This bursary puts me in a position to not only propel my career in digital marketing, but it is also going to contribute to my personal growth and enable me to be a thought leader in the industry."Most recently, the company celebrated Mandela Month by partnering with the Educubed Foundation; a non-profit organisation that aims to provide a supportive environment to develop and empower young South Africans through education.In 2020, MediaHeads 360 will continue this dedication to create sustainable opportunities for women by awarding five bursary opportunities to women to study digital marketing or social media marketing through the Digital School of Marketing (DSM).DSM is an accredited digital marketing educational institution. They are accredited by the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT Seta); are a member of the IAB South Africa and is an endorsed member of the CPD Certification Service of the UK.If you are a woman currently employed by an advertising or media agency and want to upgrade your skills to take your career to the next level. Email a 100-word motivation to. Applications close on Friday, 14 August 2020 and successful recipients will be announced on Tuesday, 18 August 2020."Only through education can we empower women to change (and run) the world. It is both the morally right and smart thing to do," Kantha Govender - MediaHeads 360 general manager concluded.MediaHeads 360 is a Level 1 BEE media specialist that develops and implements integrated, strategic marketing campaigns across diverse platforms. Our services are inspired by our 360 approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, mobile broadcast, non-traditional television and radio campaigns, social media amplification activations and influencer marketing. In addition, we leverage our excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country.Weby creating holistic, result-driven campaigns within the right environment. Wethrough well-implemented and engaging campaigns with multiple touch points. Weand optimise your reach and impact with 360° solutions.For more information, visit www.mediaheads360.co.za