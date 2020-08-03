ACA launches webinar series on critical role of human capital

As part of its #ACACaresCovid19 initiative to address various issues affecting the marketing, advertising and communications sector, the ACA will be launching a series of webinars. The series is aimed at helping the industry understand the human capital function and the myriad layers of which it is composed.
The inaugural webinar, titled The Importance of Human Capital in an Agency will be held on 6 August 2020 and features business leaders drawn from a range of industries. The first order of business is to help those heading up organisations within the broader marketing and communications industry to understand the role of human capital and why it is necessary to have a qualified human capital professional within a business.
“It is critical that beyond the numerous and much spoken about challenges facing the profession at this time, we bring to the fore the people agenda. Historically, we’ve tended to let this slide in pursuit of winning the pitch or executing the brief. It is time however that we take it seriously,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.
The first webinar will address the importance of effective human resource management in any organisation, while relating it to the creative industries. Okaba goes on to note that the industry would like to see a human capital mindset shift from the heads of businesses in order to allow organisations to operate effectively and profitably. Areas of interest to agency heads that will be discussed in upcoming webinars will cover a variety of HR-related topics. These include among others empowering agencies on what should be expected from an HR practitioner and the differences between transactional HR and strategic HR, and how these play an integral role in impacting the bottom line.
Lebo Masilela, human capital executive at Brave Group and ACA board member will host and facilitate the series. Masilela states that we cannot ignore the fact that our offering is developed and executed by humans, not machines and robots, and to this end people are our most important asset. She goes on to add that many successful companies globally partner with their human capital execs in everything they do, bringing them into the core of the business because they are fully aware that it is their people who provide them with their competitive advantage.
“It is our people who allow us to achieve what we do for clients; they are truly our greatest asset. We cannot afford to be relaxed about this anymore.
“Perhaps this lack of focus on our people is precisely why we often feel threatened by the consultants –their people and their services are managed at the highest level. It is imperative that we operate as such in our businesses if we want to compete,” concludes Masilela.
Webinar details:
Facilitator: Lebo Masilela, human capital executive: Brave Group Contributors:
Date: Thursday, 6 August 2020 Time: 2pm – 3.30pm RSVP:
Please note: Access to this webinar is limited to 100 delegates
The ACA is the official, representative body for the communications and advertising profession in South Africa, representing agencies in the profession (who at present contribute approximately 95% of South Africa’s measured ad spend) to government, media and the public. The ACA is a voluntary body formed by and for the industry, focused on and committed to self-regulation and to defending the highest standards of ethical practice.
