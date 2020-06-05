Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

SA Social Media Landscape 2020 launch panel changes

Issued by: Ornico
Ornico is delighted to announce a new and more diverse panel for the launch of the SA Social Media Landscape. The thought leaders we have consulted with and added to the panel will bring a positive and more inclusive perspective to the growth and trends discussions on social media in South Africa.
We have engaged with some of the most influential and knowledgeable industry thought leaders who understand the growth of brands and their digital marketing strategies. These highly esteemed speakers, researchers and analysts will offer a broad array of insights and expertise from their interactions with brands.


To RSVP, please go to https://jo.my/sml-launch

The speakers include:
  • Oresti Patricios – CEO of Ornico
  • Lebogang Kunene – marketing manager of YouKnow
  • Arthur Goldstuck – MD of World Wide Worx
  • Sylvester Chauke – chief architect of DNA Brand Architects
  • Lebo Lion – founder of Beople SA

The conversation will cover some of the latest findings from LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook from a user and brand perspective. It will also include some of the latest survey results with over 100 brand and agency respondents from across South Africa.

We are confident that their wealth of knowledge and expertise will shed light in how brands should consider their digital marketing spend over the next year.

Ornico's press office

OrnicoOrnico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
