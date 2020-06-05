SA Social Media Landscape 2020 launch panel changes

Ornico is delighted to announce a new and more diverse panel for the launch of the SA Social Media Landscape. The thought leaders we have consulted with and added to the panel will bring a positive and more inclusive perspective to the growth and trends discussions on social media in South Africa.







To RSVP, please go to



The speakers include:

Oresti Patricios – CEO of Ornico



Lebogang Kunene – marketing manager of YouKnow



Arthur Goldstuck – MD of World Wide Worx



Sylvester Chauke – chief architect of DNA Brand Architects



Lebo Lion – founder of Beople SA

The conversation will cover some of the latest findings from LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook from a user and brand perspective. It will also include some of the latest survey results with over 100 brand and agency respondents from across South Africa.



We are confident that their wealth of knowledge and expertise will shed light in how brands should consider their digital marketing spend over the next year.



