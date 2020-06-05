Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Tractor increases DOOH roadside network with 6 new sites

Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
Michael Brits, business development manager, and Ben Harris, managing director at Tractor Outdoor, weigh in on national expansion of the digital network and more.
One of Tractor’s 2019 goals was the development and growth of our DOOH presence in the market and Tractor has continued to build on its growth year-on-year by adapting its development strategy to the market’s needs.

Tractor has recently completed installations of its two largest roadside digital sites in Joburg which are located on the N1 in Midrand. Both sites are landscape (4.5m² x 18m²) and appropriately named N1 Growthpoint Park and N1 Randjespark.

N1 Growthpoint Park on N1 Highway, Midrand

“The combined monthly OMC data shows these sites as being viewed a total of 10,8 million times by 1,17 million people, therefore, making it a valuable addition to the growing DOOH network offered by Tractor Outdoor. The decision to develop these sites was also based on being able to offer clients an inbound and outbound opportunity to target their respective markets,” says Brits.

“With media rates on digital OOH being more flexible and the fact that it allows for campaigns to be more relevant because it is easy and free to change artwork, we are seeing increased bookings on our networks where clients prefer multiple digital based campaigns for shorter time periods,” adds Brits.

Harris notes: “In 2019, the UrbanTrac partnership was formed and together we built the first M5 highway digital, which targets all traffic heading towards Cape Town CBD and the West Coast. The release of our second M5 digital, which is on the adjacent property, means we are now able to target all traffic leaving Cape Town CBD heading towards the southern suburbs, and we have found that the ability to dominate the exposure in an area has been received well by clients, especially when the medium is used to its full advantage of targeting consumers in peak hour traffic.”

Additionally, the Peter Place (Joburg) and N2 Somerset West (Cape Town) roadside digitals were developed to complement our national offering and with the installation of these two sites has increased Tractor Outdoor’s overall DOOH network to 19 panels and doubling the total square meterage.

Cape Town CBD’s first large format digital known as Upper Loop was approved and installed in late 2019. “The location we identified was perfect as it checked all the boxes and is in an area where there is a hive of activity and offers ample exposure and an extended run up,” says Tractor’s development team.

The site, which was developed by Brits and Harris, has become an icon of its own in the Tractor office with the sales teams and clients alike requesting it.

“There is more to come in the next few weeks - we believe that Tractor will continue to go from strength to strength and that the hard work we have put in over the years will show post-lockdown,” says Harris.

For more information on our DOOH network or how to go about generating an additional revenue stream through premium third-party outdoor advertising on your property email or call 0869990226.

Tractor Outdoor's press office

Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
Read more: Tractor Outdoor, digital out of home

