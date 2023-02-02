Bridging the talent shortage in modern data centres

The rapid expansion of data centres has created a high demand for skilled professionals who can design, build, operate, and maintain these complex infrastructures. Unfortunately, the supply of qualified individuals with the necessary expertise has struggled to keep pace.

Source: Supplied. Carol Koech, country president, Schneider Electric East Africa.

As a result, the data-centre industry is facing a significant talent shortage, hindering its ability to meet the increasing demands for data processing and storage.

A report by Uptime Institute indicates that by 2025, at least 2.3 million full-time staff will be required to keep data centres globally operational, with demand coming mainly from internet giants and colocation providers in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

To address the shortage of data-centre talent, industry leaders must work together to improve recruitment, enhance training and increase awareness of opportunities. Traditional hiring and mentorship strategies must be replaced with new approaches that leverage the latest digital transformation and innovation trends.

Here are three ways to bridge the data-centre talent gap: