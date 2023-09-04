All the National Film & TV Awards South Africa nominees

The official nominees for the National Film & TV Awards South Africa (NFTA) have been released by the National Film Academy.

Image supplied. The official nominees for the National Film & TV Awards South Africa (NFTA) has been released by the National Film Academy

This follows the announcement today, by the Academy, of the launch of the annual National Film & TV Awards here in South Africa.

The South African annual version of the NFTA is set to take place at the Opera Theatre, in Pretoria on the 21st of October 2023.

Public Voting commences on today to 10 October 2023 via title sponsor, new social media network Telephonos.com.

The National Film & TV Awards South Africa will be broadcast to 15 countries, showcasing the depth and breadth of South African movies and talent to a global audience.

To elevate talent to the global stage

The National Film Academy with a history of 25 years, is one of the world's largest film and TV academies, boasting over 7.5 million members globally and is the driving force behind awards such as the National Film Awards UK, National Film & TV Awards USA, and National Reality Television Awards.

“Every territory we expand in, our goal remains constant: to elevate talent both on/off camera, films and television shows to the global stage,” says Sara Kensington, head of partnerships at the National Film Academy

“ The worldwide rise of African music, from Afrobeats to Amapiano, is evidence of the potential African talent possess. Starting from South Africa, the National Film Academy is looking forward to providing a global platform for talent and films to succeed worldwide,” she adds.

Previous South African notable accolades from the Academy's international awards include Trevor Noah's win for Best Talk Show at the National Film & TV Awards USA in 2018 and South African actress Terry Pheto's win for Best Supporting Actress at the National Film Awards UK in 2017 for her role in A United Kingdom.

In 2023, the South African edition of the hit reality TV show, Love & HipHop SA, clinched the title for Best International TV Show at the National Reality TV Awards in London.

National Film & TV Awards 2023 nominees

The oﬃcial list of the National Film & TV Awards 2023 nominees include:

Best Actress 2023

Candice Modiselle (Love, Sex and 30 Candle)

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (Home wrecker)

Noxolo Dlamini (Silverton Siege)

Shannon Esra (Do Your Worst)

Tumie Yakhe Ngumla (You're My Favourite Place)

Noxolo Dlamini (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)

ThusoMbedu (The Woman King)

Kajal Bagwandeen (The Honeymoon)

Best Actor 2023

Nay Maps (Home Wrecker)

Jeﬀerson Tshabalala (Big nunu's little heist)

S’dumo Mtshali (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)

Thabo Rametsi (Silverton Siege)

Mothusi Magano (Wild is the Wind)

Stefan Erasmus (Silverton Siege)

Armand Aucamp (Mense van die wind)

Presley Chweneyagae (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)

Best Newcomer 2023

Gaisang K Noge (Six In The City)

Ama Qamata (Blood & Water)

Nina Hastie (Comedian)

Khosi Ngema (Blood & Water)

Lindah Majola (The Wife)

Sicelo Buthelezi (Kleva-ish)

Khosi Ngema (Blood & Water)

Rosemary Zimu (Nine)

Best Actress in a TV Series 2023

Kgomotso Christopher (Legacy)

Tsholofelo Matshaba (The River)

Michelle Botes (Legacy)

Tsholofelo Matshaba (The River)

Elizabeth Serunye (Skeem Saam)

KhaboninaQubeka (Shaka Ilembe)

Cindy Swanepoel (Binnelanders)

Zikhona Sodlaka (The Wife)

Connie Ferguson (Kings of Jo’Burg)

Rosemary Zimu (Savage Beauty)

Kgomotso Christopher (FatalSeduction)

Gail Mabalane (Unseen)

Thando Thabethe (Housekeepers S3)

Best Actor in a TV Series 2023

Lawrence Maleka (The River)

Irvine van der Merwe (Suidooster)

Zolisa Xaluva (Kings of Jo’Burg)

Melusi Mbele (SCANDAL!)

Jason Willemse (uBettina Wethu S2)

Shona Ferguson (Kings of Jo’Burg)

Wiseman Mncube (Shaka Ilembe)

Thapelo Mokoena (Fatal Seduction)

Colin Moss (Unseen)

Craig Urbani (Makoti S2)

Hlomla Dandala (Justice Served)

Mpho Modikoane (Entangled)

Best Supporting Actor 2023

Tony Miyambo (Big nunu's little heist)

Arnold Vosloo (Silverton Siege)

Presley Chweneyagae (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)

Thabo Rametsi (Amandla)

Chris Chameleon (Wild is the Wind)

Nay Maps (Home Wrecker)

Niza Jay (You’re My Favourite Place)

Arnold Vosloo (Silverton Siege)

Best Supporting Actress 2023

Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King)

Letoya Makhene-Pulumo (Home Wrecker)

Kate Liquorish (Do Your Worst)

Awethu Sharon Hleli (You're My Favourite Place)

Frances Sholto-Douglas (Fatal Seduction)

Tumi Morake (The Honeymoon)

Noxolo Dlamini (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)

Nqobile Sipamla (Amandla)

Khayakazi Kula (You're My Favourite Place)

Best TV Drama Series 2023

Adulting

Donkerbos

Savage Beauty

Kings of Jo’Burg

Blood & Water

Shaka Ilembe

Fatal Seduction

Unseen

Best Male TV Personality 2023

Quinton Masina aka Naked (Young, Famous & African)

Katlego Maboe (Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars)

Da L.E.S (Love & HipHop SA)

Swanky Jerry (Young, Famous & African)

Shane Eagle (Love & HipHop SA)

Somizi (Living the Dream with Somizi)

Diamond Platinumz (Young, Famous & African)

Shane Eagle (Love & HipHop SA)

Andile Ncube (Young, Famous & African)

2Baba (Young, Famous & African)

Best Female TV Personality 2023

Lebo “Jojo” Mokoena (The Real Housewives of Johannesburg)

Zari Hassan (Young, Famous & African)

Nunurai Mudarikwa (The Mommy Club)

Fiﬁ Cooper (Love & HipHop SA)

Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane (The Mommy Club)

Kayleigh Schwark (Young, Famous & African)

DJ Speedsta (Love & HipHop SA)

Happy “Her Majesty” Simelane (The Mommy Club)

Annie Mthembu (The Real Housewives of Durban)

AnnieMacaulay-Idibia (Young,Famous & African)

Gigi Lamayne (Love & HipHop SA)

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2023

Gaisang K Noge (The Wife)

Nthati Moshesh (Savage Beauty)

Brenda Mukwevho (House of Zwide)

Ama Qamata (Blood & Water)

Nicole Holm (Donkerbos)

Nomzamo Mbatha (Shaka Ilembe)

Charmaine Mtinta (Makoti)

Siphesihle Ndaba (Gomora)

Deli Malinga (Redemption)

Odelle De Wet (Binnelanders)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2023

Morné Visser (Justice Served)

Ayanda Daweti (Gomora)

Abdul Khoza (The Wife)

Katlego Letsholonyana (Skeem Saam)

Mothusi Magano (Blood Psalms)

Lindah Majola (The Wife)

Gerald Steyn (Binnelanders)

Khaya Mthembu (Gomora)

Wanda Zuma (House of Zwide)

Best TV Presenter 2023

Anele Mdoda

Minnie Dlamini

Somizi Mhlongo

Nico Panagio

Lerato Kganyago

Katlego Maboe

Lawrence Maleka

Tshegofatso Mosupye

Emo Adams

MacFarlane Moleli

Best Comedian 2023

Loyiso Gola

David Kau

Riaad Moosa

Celeste Ntuli

Nik Rabinowitz

Deep Fried Man

Tumi Morake

Tats Nkonzo

Barry Hilton

Marc Lottering

Mpho Popps

Best Competition Show 2023

Celebrity Game Night

Kokkedoor: Vuur en Vlam

Wie Word 'n Miljoenêr?

Koppestamp

Noot vir Noot

The Masked Singer South Africa

Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts

Idols South Africa

The Ultimate Braai Master

Deal or No Deal: South Africa

Best Action in a Film/Series 2023

Big Nunu's Little Heist

Assassins

Justice Served

The River

Wild is the Wind

Kings of Jo’Burg

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

Redemption

Gomora

Best Entertainment Show 2023

Yo MTV Raps Uncapped

Young, Famous and African

MasterChef SA

Survivor SA: Return of the Outcasts

Sunday Sexy Love

Celebrity Game Night

Love & HipHop SA

The Real Housewives of Durban

Mzansi Icons

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

Best International African Film 2023

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (South Africa)

Assassin (South Africa)

Goodbye Julia (Sudan)

Augure (Omen) (Congo)

Shimoni (Kenya)

Gangs of Lagos (Nigeria)

Sira (Burkina Faso/Senegal)

The Planter’s Plantation (Cameroon)

TeraStorm (Kenya)

Our Brothers (Algeria)

Xalé (Senegal)

Best Documentary 2023

Milisuthando

Lobola, A Bride's True Price?

Against All Odds: the Alwyn Uys Story

Rassie

My Name is Reeva

Pale Ya Kosa

Steinheist

Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza

Outstanding Performance 2023

Zikhona Sodlaka (The Wife)

Nomzamo Mbatha (Assassin)

Jaques De Silva (The Umbrella Men)

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (Home wrecker)

Abdul Khoza (The Wife)

Connie Ferguson (Kings of Jo’Burg)

Gail Mabalane (Unseen)

Hlomla Dandala (Justice Served)

Tsholofelo Matshaba (The River)

Arnold Vosloo (Silverton Siege)

Best Feature Film 2023

Silverton Siege

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Wild Is the Wind

The Umbrella Men

Mense van die wind

The Honeymoon

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

Kleva-ish

Best Director 2023

Stephina Zwane (Love, Sex and 30 Candles)

John Barker (The Umbrella Men)

Stephina Zwane (Home Wrecker)

Samantha Nell (Do Your Worst)

MandlaDube (Silverton Siege)

Fabian Medea (Wild Is the Wind)

David Schröder (Mense van die wind)

Bianca Isaac (The Honeymoon)

Best Producer 2023

John Barker, Joel Phiri, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, Dan Jawitz, Thembalethu Mfebe (The Umbrella Men)

Walter Ayres | Mandla Dube ( Silverton Siege)

Fabian Medea | Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri (Wild Is the Wind)

Aimee Dherman (Mense van die wind)

Bianca Isaac | Gregory Mthanji (The Honeymoon)

JP Potgieter (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)

Celebrity Personality of the Year 2023

Zikhona Sodlaka

Connie Ferguson

Pearl Thusi

Katlego Maboe

Lasizwe Dambuza

Minnie Dlamini

Boity Thulo

Bonang Matheba

Nadia Nakai

Natasha Thahane

Clement Maosa

Best Production Company 2023

Both Worlds Pictures

Quizzical Pictures

Urban Brew Studios

Yellowbone Entertainment

Tshedza Pictures

Stark Films

Ochre Media

Meraki SA

Nagvlug Films

Burnt Onion Productions

Bomb Productions

Best Television / Streaming Network 2023

e.TV

SABC2

M-Net

S3

ShowMax

Mzansi Magic

Netﬂix

kykNET

BET

SABC 1

1Magic

Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2023

The Mommy Club

Love & HipHop South Africa

Noot vir Noot

The Taste Master SA

Living the Dream with Somizi

Young, Famous and African

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

Best Scripted TV Series 2023

Hotel

Binnelanders

Savage Beauty

How to Ruin Christmas

The Wife

SCANDAL!

Justice Served

The River