    The appointment of Yandiswa Nkonde as the acting head of channels

    17 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Urban Brew Studios
    Urban Brew Studios (UBS) is delighted to announce the appointment of Yandiswa Nkonde as the acting head of channels.
    Yandiswa Nkonde, newly appointed acting head of channels at Urban Brew Studios
    Yandiswa Nkonde, newly appointed acting head of channels at Urban Brew Studios

    Nkonde brings a wealth of experience and capability to drive a new phase in the growth of the business.

    She has previously worked for Mnet, SABC, TopTV and Kwese in various portfolios over a period of 18 years.

    With roles ranging from scheduler, planner, assistant brand manager, movie manager, programme buyer, and channel manager, Nkonde is no stranger to the media and broadcast industry.

    The new appointment is in line with UBS’ vision to be the world leader in providing innovative, global entertainment solutions and television services.

    Calvin Sefala, CEO of UBS, said: “We are very excited about the new appointment as we continue to grow as a company. Our focus will always be our viewers, and this is one of many ways in which we aim to expand while providing great entertainment on our channels, 1G and Dumisa.”

    With a passion for delivering inspirational content that positively impacts audiences and society, Nkonde is the ideal addition to the UBS leadership team.

    Urban Brew Studios
    Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
