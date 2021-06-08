Newzroom Afrika launches initiative with 1KZN TV and Mpuma Kapa TV

In an effort to continue transforming and developing the media and broadcast landscape, Newzroom Afrika has entered into an agreement with two of South Africa's regional TV stations, 1KZN TV and Mpuma Kapa TV.
Newzroom Afrika’s national and continental positioning will assist in providing both channels with a much greater audience reach. In addition to this, the 24-hour TV news channel will provide 1KZN TV and Mpuma Kapa TV with editorial training and mentorship. On the commercial front, the two channels will also produce exclusive content and news services for Newzroom Afrika.
“Our vision to be Africa’s leading, credible news and information service will continue to be reflected in this new initiative. Supporting regional channels is a key portion of our overall strategy, which sees us delivering world-class offerings at every touchpoint,” says Thabile Ngwato, chief executive officer at Newzroom Afrika.
To support this initiative, MultiChoice has given 1KZN TV and Mpuma Kapa TV each a grant to improve their news coverage capability and establish news bureaus in the respective provinces. These grants will cover production equipment such as cameras, lighting, sound and computers, as well as training and technical support.
“In its quest to provide an authentic voice to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, 1KZN TV has been wanting to expand its news coverage. This partnership – made possible by MultiChoice – will enable us to do just that, whilst also building our capacity through professional training and assistance,” said Edwin Mncwango, chief executive officer at 1KZN TV.
“Mpuma Kapa TV is excited to be part of this new venture, as we open up the Eastern Cape to the country and continent. As the leading broadcaster in the province, our news bureau can now open opportunities to train and shape a new generation of journalists and news reporters from the Eastern Cape,” says Motse Mfuleni, chairperson of the board at Mpuma Kapa TV.
1KZN TV and Mpuma Kapa TV will be able to offer live coverage of breaking news from rural areas, participate in interviews through studio-to-studio live feeds and even package news inserts. This will bring in much-needed new revenue streams to further enhance their news coverage capability.
“Regional TV stations are the lifeline for news and stories in their communities. We are committed to supporting and enabling them to improve the quality of broadcasting at grassroots level. Their partnerships with Newzroom Afrika will elevate local news to a national stage. Our hyper-local strategy is about growing and telling local stories and through this initiative, we are seeing it in action,” says Nyiko Shiburi, MultiChoice South Africa CEO.
