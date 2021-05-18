TV Company news South Africa

Newzroom Afrika shuffles the deck in May programming refresh

18 May 2021
Issued by: Newzroom Afrika
Newzroom Afrika is making moves in the month of May, which marks the channel's second anniversary, with the launch of three new programmes to offer fresh perspectives and unique insights into the latest news.

Weekend Report with Mpho Sithole and Buhle Madulini kicked off on 15 May, covering everything from global and African news, to sports, politics and arts and culture. There will be sit-down interviews with newsmakers, politicians, public figures and sporting heroes. The pair will be live every Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 9am.

Thabo Mdluli brings viewers into the discussion from Sunday to Thursday from 8pm to 11pm with In Focus, launching on 23 May.

The show will feature in-depth analysis and fiery debates, giving the audience a platform to engage with newsmakers and hold them accountable via WhatsApp, Twitter and calling in. There will be long-format discussions on political, social, economic and cultural issues during this three-hour show.

The final segment will turn to the international scene, when Mdluli speaks to journalists from around the world to give viewers a round-up of global news.

Xoli Mngambi takes a deep dive into the world of South African politics every Sunday in a new show titled Politics Unscripted, launching on 30 May. Mngambi will get a deeper perspective on the big political news stories of the day, with in-depth interviews and commentary from prominent analysts, news editors and thought leaders.

Xoli Mngambi joins Newzroom Afrika to anchor morning show

Award-winning television journalist and news anchor Xoli Mngambi will be joining Newzroom Afrika from 1 October 2020 as the host of Newsfeed AM between 9am and midday, from Mondays to Thursdays...

Issued by Newzroom Afrika 15 Sep 2020


He will ask the hard questions while tackling poignant issues related to politics and host wide-ranging debates that show all sides of the political spectrum, every Sunday from 3pm to 6pm.

Newzroom Afrika news director Katy Katopodis adds: “We see Sunday afternoon as a huge part of the start of the news and current affairs week, which is why Xoli Mngambi’s Politics Unscripted and In Focus with Thabo Mdluli now form part of our stellar offering.”

