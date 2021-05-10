SABC2 bids farewell to Pasella

SABC2 has announced that lifestyle magazine show Pasella will come to an end in January 2022. Pasella is produced by Tswelopele Productions and was conceptualised by Pieter Cilliers. The show first aired on 17 March 1998.

Pasella says farewell with season 28.

What to expect

As a farewell to viewers, some all-time favourite presenters will be appearing in season 28 when it continues in January 2022. The debut episode will give an overview of Pasella over the past 23 years and includes interviews with people behind the scenes for an exclusive look at what happens behind the cameras. Pasella’s tribute episodes will also reunite Derrich Gardner, Shemane Harris, Maurice Carpede and Coenie de Villiers, all who were part of the first presenting team in 1998.SABC2 head of channel, Gerhard Pretorious, said, “After 23 years on air, the time has come to say goodbye to Pasella. The decision has been a hard one, but it is necessary with the new schedule introduced in April this year, aimed at diversifying SABC 2’s Afrikaans magazine offering and providing our audiences with fresh, entertaining, varied and relevant local content. This will also enable the channel to showcase different stories which represent the diversity of our nation and offer more opportunities for independent producers to bring their creative works to the channel. To the Tswelopele Production team, thank you for sharing this wonderful ‘gift’ with the channel and our audiences for 21 years! Viewers can look forward to a season finale where we take them down memory lane as we look back at Pasella over the years.”The season will close off with a Pasella family party. All the current presenters, Pasella friends and some of the behind-the-scenes crew and staff will be invited. All to bid Pasella a proper, heartfelt goodbye.