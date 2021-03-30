SABC's Noxolo Grootboom announces retirement

Don't miss out, SABC news, on Tuesday at 7pm.
The news will read by Noxolo Grootboom before her she retires.
On Saturday, we will give you a beautiful service of her 37 years of working at the SABC.
Ungaphoswa @SABCiindaba ku @Official_SABC1 ngoLwesibini ngo 19:00 zizakufundwa nguNoxolo Grootboom ngaphambi komhlalaphantsi.— SABC iindaba (@SABCiindaba) March 25, 2021
Ngomgqibelo sizakuphakela ingabulazigcawu yenkonzo esulungekileyo yeminyaka eyi-37 exelenga kwiziko losasazo i-@SABCNews.#NoxoloGrootboom#SABCiindaba pic.twitter.com/BaWfndE5GU
Our broadcast mum sis #NoxoloGrootboom will read her last news bulletin next Tuesday on @officialSABC1. What a legend!— Chriselda 'Babes We Ndaba' Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) March 25, 2021
The traditional attire in these pics are HER clothes which she borrowed me to wear for key broadcasts.
'Hayi Chrissy, kufeneka ubemhle kaloku', she would say. pic.twitter.com/HNze7yw8lP
Mhle, uyathandeka, unomkhitha. Her sweet voice commands, you cud see she is doing something she loves.uMama #NoxoloGrootboom aaarg what a treasure������������ farewell ,thank u for your service pic.twitter.com/DmcR8VNzpG— Unathi Ntlatywa (@UNtlatywa) March 25, 2021
Wow the legendary #NoxoloGrootboom is retiring.— Fanny-ZN ���� (@fanny_miz) March 25, 2021
She has forever been on TV for as long as I could remember.
"Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya" pic.twitter.com/7AsnksnwgY
This is so sweet ...I mean, I woke up this morning and found the whole South Africa celebrating Noxolo's unmatched role she'd played especially in Isixhosa news.. She made Xhosa language fashionable, and personally, I will always miss her #NoxoloGrootboom pic.twitter.com/4O7S1O2huO— Andile Lawson (@AndileLawson) March 25, 2021
In my career, I consider myself blessed to have once worked with the legendary #NoxoloGrootboom as a bulletin writer for the isiXhosa TV News. Always ready to affirm & share from her experience. Always affirming. She referred to us as “bantwana bam”& treated us as her own❤️ pic.twitter.com/U1gRIELFse— Siphiwo Nzawumbi (@SpitchNzawumbi) March 25, 2021