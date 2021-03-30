SABC's Noxolo Grootboom announces retirement

Noxolo Grootboom has announced her retirement after working for the SABC for 37 years. The public broadcaster confirmed the news on its Twitter account...

Grootboom started at the broadcaster as a typist and made her way to the screen where she anchored for more than two decades. During her career, Grootboom was given the honour of presenting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's state funeral along with others like actor Akhumzi Jezile.During her career, Grootboom was given the honour of presenting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's state funeral along with others like actor Akhumzi Jezile.Fans will miss Grootboom, especially her closing line after every bulletin – “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya”, which means “I love you all at home”. They have taken to Twitter to celebrate Grootboom’s 37 years of service.She will read the news one last time on Tuesday, 30 March at 7pm on SABC1, then on Saturday, 3 May, the channel will reminisce on her career.