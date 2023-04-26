Ford EcoSport Active review: Is it the best small SUV on the market?

At the moment there's uncertainty around the future of the Ford EcoSport in South Africa. Production of the EcoSport in Romania, which is reportedly the only place in the world where it's built, has ceased. This means that there won't be EcoSports left to sell in South Africa eventually. This is a sad possibility considering how well the EcoSport has done in the country for the past 10 years. However, in the meantime, there's still some excitement to be found in the EcoSport lineup, thanks to the introduction of a new special edition called the EcoSport Active. I tested the Active derivative over a period of seven days and here are my thoughts on it.

Firstly, the Active model is noticeably different to its counterparts on an exterior level with a black grille, headlamp surround and foglamp bezels, and black front and rear skirts.

Added to this are black wheel arch mouldings, 17-inch alloy wheels, black finishes on mirror caps and roof rails, dark-tinted privacy glass for rear windows, and a black roof.

The Active is available in four paint colours: Frozen White, and metallic options including Luxe Yellow, Solar Silver, and Magnetic dark grey. The test model I had was in Magnetic dark grey, which I think compliments the black finishes magnificently.

Another styling difference is the inclusion of Active badges on the front fenders, which can also be found in the cabin on the front seats in the format of ‘A’ letters.

These exterior differences nicely separate the Active from the other derivatives in the lineup and do well to give the EcoSport a new look that is more robust and edgy.

On the inside of the EcoSport Active, you will find black leather seats, whereas the Trend derivatives in the lineup are equipped with cloth seats. The quality of the interior in the Active is good despite the range not having a facelift in nearly five years.

Driving impression

A lot of my driving with the Active was done on one type of road surface, which is on tar roads, which makes sense as it's not made for off-roading. And on these roads, the engine of the Active did well to provide enough power when needed. I did find the steering slightly heavy but I adjusted to it within two days. The Active offers ample acceleration for its engine size and capacity as well, attesting to its popularity in the market since 2013.

Features

The Active comes with a leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, electric windows all round, air-conditioning, an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB charging ports, a 12V power plug, and the FordPass Connect System.

Safety features

Safety features include seven airbags, ABS brakes with electronic stability control, emergency brake assist, hill launch assist, rear parking sensors and a Thatcham alarm with immobiliser.

Fuel consumption

During my time with the Active, I consumed an average of 8.1ls of fuel per 100km. For the majority of the time, I used the Active to do school runs and pick my wife up from work. I also drove to Somerset West and Stellenbosch from Cape Town twice. So, the figure is based on highway driving and urban driving. Lastly, I drove moderately, I wasn’t too meek but I was conscious of not over-accelerating unnecessarily.

Facts

Three-cylinder 1l EcoBoost engine

Power: 92kW

Torque: 170Nm

Six-speed automatic gearbox

Ground clearance: 206mm

Final word

The Active sadly doesn't come with a rearview camera, which I think is the only downside of it. One of my favourite things about it is its boot space capacity of 333l, which is big and suitable for a small family. The added updates to the Active add important value to this derivative in the EcoSport lineup.

Price

The EcoSport Active 1.0 EcoBoost Automatic is priced at R393,700. Included as standard is Ford Protect comprising a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15,000km or annually, whichever occurs first.

Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans for up to eight years or 135,000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000km, while the roadside assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.