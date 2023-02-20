It's here. The Fiat 500x. An old favourite, re-imagined!

The Fiat 500 has always been my favourite 'small' car. But the small Italian car has really grown up and is ready to punch above its weight. It's an exclusive Italian mobility that has been around the proverbial block since 1899. It has broken the mould, in more ways than one. The Fiat 500x enters the B-SUV market with lots of promise. Fiat re-imagined the iconic 500 concept, keeping everything that is cool about the Fiat 500 and combining it with the practical trend towards cross-over vehicles and the adventures they bring. Incidentally, sales of this bold family vehicle has increased since 2013.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Here are some quick take-outs below:

New Fiat 500X Cross and Sport derivatives

Extended Soft Top offers unrivalled open-air motoring

Six-speed automatic transmission with stop/start technology

Brimming with technology to enable your next adventure

Fresh drive

Fiat’s popular 500X range is fresher than ever and ready for any adventure. The dynamic range of exciting models focuses on design, comfort, technology, and safety in a package that only the iconic Fiat 500 range can deliver. We set out from the concrete jungle in the heart of Johannesburg and headed out to the outskirts of Tshwane. In the process, we drove in heavy morning traffic and as we headed out to nowhere, we were able to test the speed capabilities (but keeping within zoned speed limits). Happy to say that the Fiat 500x gave us a smooth and comfortable ride. Overtaking? No problem. Added speed when you needed it.

Soft top

The dazzling new addition to the 500X range is defined by its extended soft top allowing iconic open-air motoring in the bold cross-over Fiat for the first time.

At the touch of a button, the electrically operated folding system offers panoramic fresh air experiences in just 15 seconds, opening virtually the entire roof area of the 500X Sport. The 775mm x 730mm opening can be activated at speeds up to 100kmh and features a one-touch opening, while it closes in two steps for added versatility.

Along with the standard closed roof model, 500X Sport models have stylish design cues to differentiate them from the 500X Cross. Body-coloured wheel arch mouldings, side skirts and 19-inch wheels give the 500X Sport a more dynamic stance along with Sport badging and dual chrome exhaust tips.

The 500X Sport is equipped with a techno leather and Alcantara steering wheel and a titanium-styled finish on the dashboard along with a 3.5” TFT colour cluster. The Sport theme is topped off with the binnacle cover finished in Alcantara.

Bold

Free-spirited and built for both stylish outdoor and urban adventures, the Fiat 500X Cross is a bold character ready to take on the toughest challenges. Roof rails and skid plates along with black mirror caps define the adventurer, sitting on 18-inch wheels and all set off by full LED headlamps and LED fog lights.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

The Cross comes standard with a soft touch steering wheel, courtesy light on the sun visor as well as automatic dual-zone air conditioning to help you enjoy the drive anytime, anywhere.

Power

Powering your adventures is Fiat’s 1,4l direct injection petrol engine, available across the range in a fully automatic six-speed DDCT transmission. With 103kW at 5,00rpm and 230Nm at 1,750rpm, the Fiat 500X will conquer any adventure in consummate style.

It’s economical, too, returning just 5,7l/100km on a combined cycle. The Fiat 500X is brimming with technology including Lane Assist which warns of veering off course and corrects the steering back into the lane while the innovative electric parking brake keeps the vehicle safe, anywhere it's parked.

Touch me!

The state-of-the-art infotainment system boosts connectivity with a Uconnect 7” HD touchscreen with navigation offering a wide range of functions, including a hands-free system, Bluetooth technology, and voice recognition.

Available with Apple CarPlay integration and Android Auto compatibility, the system has a user-friendly interface that allows occupants to manage maps, music, contacts, and more.

Safety sorted!

With six airbags as standard, the Fiat 500X is destined to keep your adventurous spirit on the track. Active crash protection includes front airbags for the driver and passenger, along with curtain airbags and side bags. Those daytime running lights, inspired by the zero in the 500 logo creates added visibility.

Price

Fiat 500X Cross R509,900

Fiat 500X Sport R560,900

Fiat 500X Sport EST R580,900

Warranty and roadside assistance is five years/100,000km. The service plan is three years/60,000km.