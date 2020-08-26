Food is one aspect, but safe food is crucial

The Covid-19 crisis has magnified the incredible public health challenge our world face. Nowhere is this challenge more apparent than in food production. In this time, it is ever more important that people understand that livestock production is a regulated, monitored system with food safety and public health at its core. The knowledge and expertise of the livestock sector can help strengthen the global Covid-19 response and tackle the growing risk of nutrition insecurity.