Mantashe highlights critical role of geosciences community at industry summit

25 Oct 2022
Speaking at the CGS Geoscience Summit in Durban in Tuesday, 25 October, minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe, said the Council for Geoscience has a critical role to play not only in the future of mining in South Africa but also to help catapult the country to the forefront of the green hydrogen economy.
Source: Rudi Suardi ©
Source: Rudi Suardi © 123RF.com

“As the world economic trajectory demands new suits of minerals deemed to be critical for lower carbon emissions, there has never been a better time for the geosciences community to work together and prepare to unravel the possibilities of South Africa as a source of these minerals in the manner that optimises the benefit of the people of the country.

“As we develop various technologies, various minerals that will be used there are in this country. A variety of minerals that will be used even in developing the green economy of the future – hydrogen energy, various minerals including rare earth elements – are in this country and only geoscience can unravel all those minerals and bring them to the fore,” he said.

7 Oct 2022

Role in infrastructure development

Furthermore, Mantashe said the CGS is also expected to play a major role in the country’s drive towards infrastructure development.

“The government’s multi-billion-rand infrastructure build programme will require CGS and the geotechnical community to play an active role in safeguarding critical infrastructure investment. It is essential that infrastructural development is accompanied by sound geotechnical investigations and information," he said, referencing the amendment of the Geosciences Act, allowing the CGS to review all geotechnical reports and provide appropriate advice to local authorities.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Gwede Mantashe, Council for Geoscience

