Red Cross frontline medics call for urgent support

22 Jul 2020
"It's like a battlefield out here," says Prof Mignon McCulloch, a paediatrician on the frontline in the Red Cross Emergency Centre. "Besides being confronted by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are also treating critically ill and injured children every hour on the hour. From those injured due to road accidents, fires and falls, to children who are victims of the surge season - the dreaded period between May and November when patients are admitted with respiratory illnesses and gastroenteritis."


“The pressure felt by the unsung heroes I work with is overwhelming and we need your help. At present the emergency centre is not adequately equipped to manage the influx of patients due to limited space, overcrowding and inefficient logistics. We are in a crisis and we need to empower the men and women on the frontline with the facilities, tools and armour that they need to keep saving lives,” she says.


Frontline campaign launched


In response to this appeal for assistance, the Children’s Hospital Trust has embarked on a frontline campaign to raise funds for the upgrade and expansion of the Emergency Centre. The upgrade which began in April 2019 comes at a cost of R122m of which R74,270,201 has already been raised. A balance of R47,729,799 is outstanding.

The Children’s Hospital Trust is an NPO that raises funds to advance child healthcare through the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. From upgrades to its buildings and facilities, to the implementation of several projects and programmes, and upskilling of medical professionals from across Africa since 1994. Today, the hospital is internationally recognised as a centre of medical excellence and its emergency centre remains the first and only specialist paediatric centre in sub-Saharan Africa, managing around 45,000 patient visits every year.


Says Chantel Cooper, CEO of the Children’s Hospital Trust, “Now is the time to join hands with us by standing alongside the unsung heroes who fight to save lives day in day out while confronted by the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Join us by stepping onto the battlefield like generations before us and help ensure that frontline medics are properly equipped, and the facilities are adequate to save and protect our children.”

“This is your opportunity to leave a legacy by safeguarding the health and well-being of future generations of South Africans,” she adds.

Click here for more information on how to donate.
