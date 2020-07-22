Red Cross frontline medics call for urgent support

"It's like a battlefield out here," says Prof Mignon McCulloch, a paediatrician on the frontline in the Red Cross Emergency Centre. "Besides being confronted by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are also treating critically ill and injured children every hour on the hour. From those injured due to road accidents, fires and falls, to children who are victims of the surge season - the dreaded period between May and November when patients are admitted with respiratory illnesses and gastroenteritis."