Joe Public's Pepe Marais inducted in Hall of Fame at Loeries 2022

Pepe Marais, co-founder and integrated group chief creative officer at Joe Public, was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame at this year's Loerie Awards. This prestigious award serves as an acknowledgment of his impactful career and contributions to the creative industry.

Pepe Marais

This Loeries Hall of Fame was first introduced in 2008 – recognising select creative individuals for their impactful and ongoing contributions to the growth of the industry.

“I love this industry, it has a special place in my heart. Not one morning have I ever woken up over the past 30 years without excitement and energy for the day ahead. I strive towards the greater purpose of our business; I live to deliver creative excellence in everything I do,” says Pepe.

“I could not have achieved what I have thus far without my family, our clients and our suppliers. But most of all, this recognition was made possible through the talent and commitment of each and every one of our Joe Public people. I am because of all of you. What a wonderful milestone to mark the beginning of the next 30 years. Here's to bringing our purpose to life through the power of creative excellence, in service of our people, our clients and our country.”

Now in its 44th year, the Loerie Awards, held in South Africa’s mother city, Cape Town – saw a culmination of festivities and networking amongst the best creative minds in Africa and the Middle East, take place. Joe Public, once again, showcased that excellent talent, resilience, hard work, creativity and integration, underpinned by its purpose of growth, is key to success.

The agency’s art director, Raphael Janan Kuppasamy, received the 2022 Loeries Young Creatives Award – in recognition of his talent and to celebrate his trajectory of creative excellence.

Joe Public, together with its clients and growth partners were awarded with a total of 33 Loeries. The awards included: 15 awards for Chicken Licken - one of which was the coveted title of Brand of the Year, seven awards for Nedbank, five for SAB, two for SANBS, one for Engen and one for Amnesty International.

“We are delighted that our work and our people are being acknowledged in the industry. Winning these awards is not only a demonstration of the diverse strengths and creativity within our agency, but it is also a living testament to our purpose of growth,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, integrated chief creative officer at Joe Public.

