Wits Mining Institute to host mining innovation seminar

The Wits Mining Institute (WMI) will host a seminar and exhibition on mining innovation on 28 and 29 September at Wits University in Johannesburg. The event, which is sponsored by leading mining companies and organisations, will showcase the latest research and technologies in the mining industry.

WMI seminar will explore mining innovation. Source: Supplied

The theme of the event is ‘Turning Research Curiosity into 21st Century Minerals Industry Performance, Relationships and Technology’ and will address topics such as critical raw minerals, circular mining, sustainability, digital technologies, cybersecurity, and waterless mining. The event will also feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and tours of the WMI’s flagship project, the Sibanye-Stillwater DigiMine.

WMI director Professor Glen Nwaila highlighted that the seminar represents over a decade of partnership between Sibanye-Stillwater and the WMI. The event is also sponsored by South32, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), Impala Platinum (Implats), Datamine, Ramjack Technology Solutions, Schauenburg Systems, Gold One, Accenture and the Mandela Mining Precinct. The WMI has joined forces with the Wits Business School in hosting the seminar.

“Our first focus in the seminar is to promote research and innovation in the exploration, extraction and processing of critical raw materials that are essential for a sustainable and just energy transition,” said Professor Nwaila. “This has become imperative to achieve the global target of net zero emissions by 2050.”

The next focus emphasises the importance of circular economy principles in the mining industry.

Circular economy

“We will explore secondary sources of metals, such as stockpiles and metallurgical tailings, and discuss how the mining industry can transition to a service-oriented model,” he explained. “This contrasts with the traditional ownership model, and instead aims to achieve a metal for subscription model that is relevant to modern investors, consumers and employees as they become more socially conscious.”

The WMI is a research institute that advances innovation and collaboration in the mining industry, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices. The seminar and exhibition will bring together industry leaders, academics, students, and stakeholders to exchange knowledge, insights, and visions for the future of mining.

“We have secured an impressive line-up of speakers and panellists who will share their expertise to ensure an enriching experience for participants,” he said. The registration fee is R3,000 per day or R6,000 for both days.

Online attendance is also available at 50% of the price. Participants attending both days receive a certificate of attendance, along with CPD points, further accelerating their professional development. Visit the seminar website for more details.