Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Wits Mining Institute to host mining innovation seminar

5 Sep 2023
The Wits Mining Institute (WMI) will host a seminar and exhibition on mining innovation on 28 and 29 September at Wits University in Johannesburg. The event, which is sponsored by leading mining companies and organisations, will showcase the latest research and technologies in the mining industry.
WMI seminar will explore mining innovation. Source: Supplied
WMI seminar will explore mining innovation. Source: Supplied

The theme of the event is ‘Turning Research Curiosity into 21st Century Minerals Industry Performance, Relationships and Technology’ and will address topics such as critical raw minerals, circular mining, sustainability, digital technologies, cybersecurity, and waterless mining. The event will also feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and tours of the WMI’s flagship project, the Sibanye-Stillwater DigiMine.

WMI director Professor Glen Nwaila highlighted that the seminar represents over a decade of partnership between Sibanye-Stillwater and the WMI. The event is also sponsored by South32, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), Impala Platinum (Implats), Datamine, Ramjack Technology Solutions, Schauenburg Systems, Gold One, Accenture and the Mandela Mining Precinct. The WMI has joined forces with the Wits Business School in hosting the seminar.

Source: Supplied.
Absa launches landmark employee ownership plan

1 day ago

“Our first focus in the seminar is to promote research and innovation in the exploration, extraction and processing of critical raw materials that are essential for a sustainable and just energy transition,” said Professor Nwaila. “This has become imperative to achieve the global target of net zero emissions by 2050.”

The next focus emphasises the importance of circular economy principles in the mining industry.

Circular economy

“We will explore secondary sources of metals, such as stockpiles and metallurgical tailings, and discuss how the mining industry can transition to a service-oriented model,” he explained. “This contrasts with the traditional ownership model, and instead aims to achieve a metal for subscription model that is relevant to modern investors, consumers and employees as they become more socially conscious.”

The WMI is a research institute that advances innovation and collaboration in the mining industry, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices. The seminar and exhibition will bring together industry leaders, academics, students, and stakeholders to exchange knowledge, insights, and visions for the future of mining.

“We have secured an impressive line-up of speakers and panellists who will share their expertise to ensure an enriching experience for participants,” he said. The registration fee is R3,000 per day or R6,000 for both days.

Online attendance is also available at 50% of the price. Participants attending both days receive a certificate of attendance, along with CPD points, further accelerating their professional development. Visit the seminar website for more details.

NextOptions
Read more: Wits Business School, Accenture, African Rainbow Minerals, Impala Platinum, Gold One, South32, Sibanye-Stillwater, Professor Glen Nwaila

Related

Mopani's Mufulira copper mine employs 5,000 people directly. Source: Mopani Copper Mines
Sibanye-Stillwater stock tumbles after earnings, still chasing Mopani30 Aug 2023
SA operations were the few positives in a tough H1 2023 for Sibanye-Stillwater. Source: x.com
Sibanye-Stillwater trading statement shows decline amid market challenges18 Aug 2023
From potential to powerhouse: South Africa's opportunity in embracing technology - Accenture
StoneFrom potential to powerhouse: South Africa's opportunity in embracing technology - Accenture4 Aug 2023
Wits to host 21st Century Mining Technology, Skills Summit and Exhibition in Joburg
Wits to host 21st Century Mining Technology, Skills Summit and Exhibition in Joburg4 Aug 2023
Source: © University of Pretoria Over 150,000 spazas across the country are conveniently located close to people's homes to serve customers
5 shifts in the informal trading landscape impacting the sector24 Jul 2023
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms Lauryn Hill to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
OnPoint PRRed Hot Chili Peppers and Ms Lauryn Hill to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival14 Jul 2023
A wind turbine produces renewable energy outside Caledon. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
South African mines seek to turn up renewables to ease power crisis28 Jun 2023
2 SA schools shortlisted for World's Best School Prizes 2023
2 SA schools shortlisted for World's Best School Prizes 202322 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz