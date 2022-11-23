Industries

Au and PGM Resource Atlas handed over to Council for Geoscience

23 Nov 2022
Developed by the Mandela Mining Precinct (MMP) in 2018 on geographic information system, ArcGIS, the Au and PGM Resource Atlas has now been handed over to the Council for Geoscience (CGS).
Source: Andriy Solovyov ©
Source: Andriy Solovyov © 123RF.com

“The Au and PGM Resource Atlas is the first of its kind in South Africa and gives end users access to mineral resource and reserve information on a single platform. Its purpose is to give a holistic visualisation of the remaining gold and platinum group metal mineral resources in South Africa and, ultimately, promote collaboration among mining companies to access contiguous mineable blocks using alternative mining techniques,” says MMP director, Johan Le Roux.

The portal enables collaboration between academia and industry, as well as mining and exploration companies. It also encourages the ongoing collection and digitisation of valuable geological data and helps familiarise undergraduate students with the PGM and Au mining industries.

To date, the Resource Atlas has been operated by the MMP through a cloud-hosting solution that consists of two virtual servers that provide the required hardware environment to securely store all the data uploaded.

Wits, African Rainbow Minerals partner to strengthen research in mining
Wits, African Rainbow Minerals partner to strengthen research in mining

By 10 Nov 2022

A vital database

“We are ecstatic to take over the Au and PGM Resource Portal," says CGS CEO Mosa Mabuza. "The compilation of this type of database is vital for classifying the geological and geotechnical characteristics of mineral resources, with the long-term objective of reversing the deteriorating precious metal production in South Africa.”

“Moreover, this portal will complement the current geoscience data management portal, which was launched last year and has been widely used by the public to access geoscientific data and information records,” he adds.

