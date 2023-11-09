R2bn construction on N3 will cause traffic disruption and bring relief

Motorists using Section 3 of the N3 between Gladys Manzi Road and New England Road Interchange are set to face traffic disruptions as a significant construction and upgrade project gets underway. Sanral has launched the R1.91bn project, which is anticipated to span 44 months.

Map of affected area.

The construction work on Gladys Manzi Road (km 5.9) to New England Road Interchange (km 9.0) will see the existing cross-section of the N3 expanded from two northbound and three southbound lanes to four northbound and five southbound lanes per carriageway.

Sanral has completed a three-month mobilisation period, which included community engagements and procurement planning for targeted enterprises, concluding on 19 September 2023.

“Motorists and road users are advised that the impact of the construction on traffic will be significant,” said Hugh Brooks, Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager.

“We will endeavour to always keep a four-lane single carriageway shared by both the northbound and southbound traffic within the project limits. A two-lane traffic flow in each direction will be maintained on the N3, with minimal disruption to the traffic once traffic control measures are in place.”

Traffic accommodation

Constructing the two new carriageways in a way that had the least impact on the travelling public required the division of the project into three distinct construction phases that can be summarised as follows:

Phase 1: Roadworks



N3 Section 3km 7.3 to km 8.9 both northbound and southbound, including widening of N3 southbound slow lane, northbound slow lane and median. Ramps associated with the upgrade are included.

New link road from Market Road km 1.18 to km 1.68 (500m) to Cleland Road east of interchange.

Market Road CBD to Alan Paton Drive.

Upgrading of Market Road west of N3.

Upgrading of Cleland Road from Murray Road to Mkondeni Spruit.

Upgrading of Gladys Manzi/Murray Road including bridge approaches.

Maintenance on Washington Road.

Phase 1: Structures