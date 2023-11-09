R2bn construction on N3 will cause traffic disruption and bring relief

The construction work on Gladys Manzi Road (km 5.9) to New England Road Interchange (km 9.0) will see the existing cross-section of the N3 expanded from two northbound and three southbound lanes to four northbound and five southbound lanes per carriageway.
Sanral has completed a three-month mobilisation period, which included community engagements and procurement planning for targeted enterprises, concluding on 19 September 2023.
“Motorists and road users are advised that the impact of the construction on traffic will be significant,” said Hugh Brooks, Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager.
“We will endeavour to always keep a four-lane single carriageway shared by both the northbound and southbound traffic within the project limits. A two-lane traffic flow in each direction will be maintained on the N3, with minimal disruption to the traffic once traffic control measures are in place.”
Constructing the two new carriageways in a way that had the least impact on the travelling public required the division of the project into three distinct construction phases that can be summarised as follows:
Phase 1: Roadworks
Phase 1: Structures
Phase 2: Roadworks
Phase 3: Finishing
Initial stages of construction will consist of major maintenance work along the N3 and the alternative routes, as well as work within the greenfield sections. The patching, milling and asphalt overlays on the alternative routes will commence from November 2023 until July 2026, and Stop/Go restrictions will be in place.
The maintenance work on the N3 will commence in early January 2024 and conclude in December 2024.
"SANRAL would like to apologise to all motorists and road users for the inconvenience caused due to the necessary upgrades and realignment," said Brooks.
"Safety and security for all road users is the ultimate priority of the agency and we will ensure that we keep the disruptions at a manageable level."