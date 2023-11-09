Industries

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Africa


R2bn construction on N3 will cause traffic disruption and bring relief

9 Nov 2023
Motorists using Section 3 of the N3 between Gladys Manzi Road and New England Road Interchange are set to face traffic disruptions as a significant construction and upgrade project gets underway. Sanral has launched the R1.91bn project, which is anticipated to span 44 months.
Map of affected area.
Map of affected area.

The construction work on Gladys Manzi Road (km 5.9) to New England Road Interchange (km 9.0) will see the existing cross-section of the N3 expanded from two northbound and three southbound lanes to four northbound and five southbound lanes per carriageway.

Sanral has completed a three-month mobilisation period, which included community engagements and procurement planning for targeted enterprises, concluding on 19 September 2023.

“Motorists and road users are advised that the impact of the construction on traffic will be significant,” said Hugh Brooks, Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager.

“We will endeavour to always keep a four-lane single carriageway shared by both the northbound and southbound traffic within the project limits. A two-lane traffic flow in each direction will be maintained on the N3, with minimal disruption to the traffic once traffic control measures are in place.”

Traffic accommodation

Constructing the two new carriageways in a way that had the least impact on the travelling public required the division of the project into three distinct construction phases that can be summarised as follows:

Phase 1: Roadworks

  • N3 Section 3km 7.3 to km 8.9 both northbound and southbound, including widening of N3 southbound slow lane, northbound slow lane and median. Ramps associated with the upgrade are included.
  • New link road from Market Road km 1.18 to km 1.68 (500m) to Cleland Road east of interchange.
  • Market Road CBD to Alan Paton Drive.
  • Upgrading of Market Road west of N3.
  • Upgrading of Cleland Road from Murray Road to Mkondeni Spruit.
  • Upgrading of Gladys Manzi/Murray Road including bridge approaches.
  • Maintenance on Washington Road.

    • Phase 1: Structures

    • New Market Bridge km 6.752 on N3.
    • Widening of Market Road rail bridge.
    • Market Road bridge over Cleland Road.
    • Cleland Road culvert demolition and construction km 0.700.
    • Extension of existing culvert under Market Road Interchange Ramp A.
    • Murray Road Overpass (Gladys Manzi Bridge).
    • Epworth Underpass bridge and IC culvert extensions.
    • Blackburrow Bridge over N3.

      • Phase 2: Roadworks

    • N3 Section 3 5.9km – 8.6km SBC widening, including median and fast lanes.
    • N3 Section 3 5.9km – 8.6km NBC widening, including median and fast lanes.
    • Upgrading of Washington Road.
    • Upgrading of Blackburrow Road.

      • Phase 3: Finishing

    • Electrical works, gantries and landscaping.

      • Initial stages of construction will consist of major maintenance work along the N3 and the alternative routes, as well as work within the greenfield sections. The patching, milling and asphalt overlays on the alternative routes will commence from November 2023 until July 2026, and Stop/Go restrictions will be in place.

      The maintenance work on the N3 will commence in early January 2024 and conclude in December 2024.

      "SANRAL would like to apologise to all motorists and road users for the inconvenience caused due to the necessary upgrades and realignment," said Brooks.

      "Safety and security for all road users is the ultimate priority of the agency and we will ensure that we keep the disruptions at a manageable level."

    NextOptions
    Read more: SANRAL, infrastructure maintenance, roadworks

