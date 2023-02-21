Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Our Salad MixEva-LastMetroWiredEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Eastern Cape floods cause R4.5bn infrastructure damage

21 Feb 2023
It will cost the Eastern Cape provincial government an estimated R4.5bn to fix and replace road and bridge infrastructure damaged by the floods that recently battered the province.
Source:
Source: www.pixabay.com

This was confirmed on Monday, 20 February, by Eastern Cape cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) MEC Zolile Williams during a media briefing.

“This doesn’t include all other infrastructure, especially water and sanitation infrastructure that was also damaged. The estimated cost for human settlements stands at R420m, for all the recoveries,” he said.

While search and rescue operations are underway for four missing people, 10 people have died in the floods.

Since 8 February, the province has been experiencing higher-than-normal rainfall, resulting in flash floods which have displaced families and destroyed economic infrastructure in six districts.

Torrential rains caused by El Nina effect

“The report of the [South African Weather Service] SAWS to the last Cabinet meeting indicated that the cause of these torrential rains was the El Nina effect which was responsible for above-normal rainfall and this was to remain with us until the end of the first quarter of 2023,” he said.

Williams said the current disaster took place against the backdrop of similar destructive weather in 2021 and 2022. The impact of the disasters, he said, “remains an albatross” on the Eastern Cape government.

While the floods of 2021 and 2022 had been declared a disaster, causing R1.9bn in destruction, no funds had been availed to the province, said the MEC.

“This background must inform us that the situation we are facing is unprecedented and we are in a worse situation, both in terms of our financial situation and the state of economic infrastructure,” he said.

The 2023 disaster, he said, was more devastating, saying it had destroyed both proclaimed and access roads, bridges and homes in most rural districts.

Licence issued to raise Tzaneen Dam wall by 3m
Licence issued to raise Tzaneen Dam wall by 3m

14 Feb 2023

Communities displaced

“The Chris Hani District Municipality was the worst hit due to the displacement of communities. Those communities were placed in community centres. Most communities in Dr AB Xuma and Emalahleni municipalities were cut off of services such as schools, healthcare facilities and businesses to sustain their livelihoods.”

In the Joe Gqabi District, landslides were experienced, particularly in Elundini Local Municipality. Here, several schools were heavily affected by the roads being cut off.

“Water and sanitation infrastructure was damaged in most districts, resulting in water challenges to the communities and consequences to the local tourism industry,” he said.

Williams said tourist towns like Coffee Bay had been completely cut off by the floods, saying this was “detrimental”.

“The magnitude of the disaster is such that our efforts to return the situation to normality is undermined completely due to the continued inclement weather and momentum it takes for infrastructure to be rebuilt.

Request to involve Sandf

“We have submitted to the inter-ministerial committee on disaster a request to involve the Sandf [South African National Defence Force] for them to provide temporary bridges in all the affected areas so that communities can be connected to services,” he said.

Various government departments and NGOs and some political parties had been on the ground to assist communities in distress.

Construction of temporary shelters and temporary roads has begun. Despite this, he said the province was “overwhelmed due to limited resources”.

On education, he said the provincial department would arrange “catch-up plans” to accommodate lost time caused by the floods.

“Our assessment teams are still struggling to extract all the information on infrastructure damages due to the bad state of roads. This delays our submission to the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC),” he said.

However, he said the province was engaging state agencies to assist in this regard.

Rain in the province remains persistent, said the MEC.

“It is already predicted that we may face a tropical cyclone called ‘Freddy’ through the Madagascar island, and this may result in more flash floods that may affect this province. Our disaster teams must remain on alert until the situation subsides,” he said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

Related

Expert opinion: Flooding events in KZN and Eastern Cape and implications for disaster management in SA
Vaal University of TechnologyExpert opinion: Flooding events in KZN and Eastern Cape and implications for disaster management in SA29 Apr 2022
A view shows damage inside a shopping mall following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa 13 July 2021, in this screen grab taken from a video. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via Reuters
SAHRC commences hearings into July unrest15 Nov 2021
El Niño a threat to continuity of African supply chains
El Niño a threat to continuity of African supply chains11 May 2016

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz